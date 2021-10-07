Cardington plans Halloween events

CARDINGTON — Plans are under way for Halloween in Cardington, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick or Treat will be observed that day from 5 to 6:30 p. m.

Friends of Cardington, sponsor of the event, has many activities planned including a house decorating contest with three categories: Scariest/Spookiest; Best Fall Look, and Best Use of a Theme. An award of $25 will be made to each winner. Judging will take place October 29 and winners will be announced during the Costume Contest on Oct. 30.

The annual Costume Parade will step off from the First United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. sharp and head north on South Marion Street and then West Main Street to the American Legion Community Park. The parade will be led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching Band directed by John Brehm.

The Costume Contest will begin upon arrival at the park on the main stage.

There will be ten categories again this year with a $15 prize for first place; $10 prize for second place and a $5 prize for third place in each category.

The categories are up to four years for boys; 0 to four years for girls; five- to seven-year-olds, eight- to 10-year-olds, eleven to 13 year-olds; 14- to 16 year-olds; and 19 years and up; best pet costume; most original costume and best couple or group theme.

The contest will conclude before 5 p.m. Trick or Treat will be held in the village from 5 to 6:30 pm.

A spokesperson for Friends of Cardington said “In our continued efforts to get more streets and homes involved in the fun, we want YOUR help. If you live on a street or area where trick or treating is light and want to see it increase, we’d love to make you a ‘street captain’ and work with you to get your local friends and neighbors in on the fun.”

Back by popular demand for the third consecutive year is “The Haunted Trail” at Maxwell Park. Co-sponsored by the Cardington FFA, everyone is invited to walk the haunted trails at Maxwell Park from 7 to 9 p.m. that Saturday evening.

Fun and refreshments will be available in the shelter house. Admission is $5 and proceeds benefit the FFA and Friends of Cardington to allow them to continue making Halloween in Cardington become better each year.

Friends extends special thanks to the Cardington Police Department and the Cardington Fire Department for their work to make sure Halloween is always a safe and fun night.