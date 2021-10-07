The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 91 Galion met for its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the home of Marilyn Sipes. President, Cathy Brown, was in charge of the meeting.

Meeting was opened in regular form. There were no communications. Bill was presented for the veteran’s headstone reset at the Fairview Cemetery.

Relief report included: 4 flowers for deceased, 2 flowers for ill, 22 personal visits, 64 cheer cards sent and 606 volunteer hours served.

President Cathy thanked Melanie Baker for being the chairman for the recently held Ohio District Meeting hosted by Tent 91. She also thanked all members participating for everything they did. The meeting was a great success.

It was announced that nomination of officers will be held in November. Decided to move ahead and motion was made to retain the same slate of officers for 2022. All agreed.

For the Good of the Order, Judy Sanders read an article titled “Who Wants To Be President”. It was quite interesting.

Mystery gift was won by Cathy Brown. Refreshments were served by Marilyn Sipes. Next meeting will be held Nov. 2, 2021, at the home of Judy Sanders.