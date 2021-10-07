Cash donation for food drive complete

The Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society completed the Cash Donation Drive for the Food Pantries of Morrow County through the Impact Activity during September.

Led by Chairman Pat Maxwell, the society thanks all who generously donated in the blue jars provided in the 29 businesses and libraries around the county. A big thank you is extended to these businesses and libraries who allowed the placing of these containers on their counters.

The donations totaling $1,750 will be divided among the seven food pantries in Morrow County.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Cash-donation-drive-Gleaners-October-2021.jpg