MORROW COUNTY TRICK-OR-TREAT

Trunk or Treat at Gilead Friends Church. Sunday, Oct. 24. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Cardington. Saturday, Oct. 30. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.. More activities planned.

Fulton. Saturday, Oct. 30 5-6:30 p.m.

Edison Village Halloween Celebration. Sunday, Oct. 31. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Edison Methodist Church on Broadway Street and will proceed to the Firehouse. Costumes will be judged at the Firehouse.

Johnsville. Saturday, Oct. 30. 3-5 p.m.

Chesterville. Saturday, Oct. 30. 5-7 p.m. at the Old Highland North Elementary School.

Mount Gilead. Saturday, Oct 30. 5:-6 p.m.

Iberia. Sunday, Oct. 31. 2-4 p.m.. Township trustees roasting hot dogs.

Sparta. Sunday, Oct. 31. 5-6:00 p.m.

Marengo. Saturday, Oct. 30. 5-6:30 p.m.