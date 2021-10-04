Cemetery Walk draws 75

CARDINGTON — Seventy five people took the sixth annual Glendale Cemetery tour held Sunday, Oct. 3.

Warm temperatures greeted the visitors who learned about the following hometown heroes: Harry Curl, 1891-1950, Cardington funeral director; whose life was described by Gene Gompf; Lt Stanley Shaw, 1922-1945, who was killed when his airplane was shot down during World War II and his life was shared by Pat Drouhard; Art Kinsell, 1917-2009, long time Cardington grocer who brought self service to the business and his life was shared by Wes Goodman.

Also, Steve Maceyko, Sr., 1905-1977, whose drive-in restaurant was the beginning of a family service in the Cardington food business and whose life was shared by his grandson, Monty Maceyko and Walter Lauffer, 1866 to 1974 whose life was portrayed through the eyes of his wife, Millie, as viewed by Donna Carver.

Tour guides were Vickie Ullum, Becky Drouhard, Don and Nancy Burdsall, Emily Levings, Lori Levings, Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund, Jenny Poppen, Stephanie Maceyko, Mike Wilson, Denise and Aubrey Johnson and Diana McClure.

Traffic control was in charge of Terry McClure, Merek McClure, Kathy Mullins and Justin Radel. Refreshments were served by Lisa Brake, Realty, Re/Max Town Center.

Golf carts were provided by Mayor Susie Peyton, Randy and Patty Burns, Tom and Sherry Graham, Lea Ann Maceyko and Michelle Cope, Troy and Dawn Reuhrmund, driven by LeAnne Gompf and Friends of Cardington, driven by Mike Maceyko.

The committee thanked the Gleaners for selling tickets and Joanne Mathews for the cemetery history tour facts. Also thanked was the Gompf Funeral Home for their horse-drawn hearse and the cemetery staff who does an outstanding job of maintaining the grounds.

The committee also gave a tip of the hat to Evelyn Long for her help in researching historic facts.

This tour is sponsored by Friends of Cardington. Donations to the tour are funding the purchase of an weather display case that will contain research on all 303 names listed on the Civil War Monument.

Participants in the Glendale Cemetery Walk are, from left: Monty Maceyko, Pat Drouhard, Donna Carver, Gene Gompf and Wes Goodman, each of whom portrayed a town hero on Sunday, Oct. 3. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Cemetery-Walk-2021-2.jpg Participants in the Glendale Cemetery Walk are, from left: Monty Maceyko, Pat Drouhard, Donna Carver, Gene Gompf and Wes Goodman, each of whom portrayed a town hero on Sunday, Oct. 3. LeAnne Gompf | For The Sentinel