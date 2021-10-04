MGHS class of 1960 holds reunion

The Mount Gilead high school class of 1960 had their 61st reunion Sept. 24 at the Little Turtle Country Club in Columbus, and at the home of Dick and Pat Miller.

The following day they had breakfast at the Edison Depot and visited the Morrow County History Museum. It was noted that the remainder of the Class of 1960 library fund, which is a little over $10,000, will be used to buy special education materials for the school libraries.

Those in attendance were Dick and Pat Miller, Denny and Sharon Blose, Susan (Gallagher) and Pete Bailey, Maxine (Nixon) Reesman, Darlene (Osborne) Lewis, Karen (Hildebrand) and Ron Christman, John and Edith Peterson, Rita (Rexford) Murphy, Janet (Jackson) and Mike Tatevosian, Jerry and Sue Sweeney, Jim and Barbara Rutherford, Jack and Martha Holden, and special guest Diane Geyer.

Front row: Darlene (Osborne) Lewis, Dick Miller and John Peterson. Back row: Denny Blose, Jerry Sweeney, Rita (Rexford) Murphy, Maxine (Nixon) Reesman, Jim Rutherford, Susan (Gallagher) Bailey, Janet (Jackson) Tatevosian and Jack Holden. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_IMG_1183-Class-of-1960.jpg Front row: Darlene (Osborne) Lewis, Dick Miller and John Peterson. Back row: Denny Blose, Jerry Sweeney, Rita (Rexford) Murphy, Maxine (Nixon) Reesman, Jim Rutherford, Susan (Gallagher) Bailey, Janet (Jackson) Tatevosian and Jack Holden. Courtesy photo