Village planning dog park

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has begin work on a dog park.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Village Administrator Derek Allen reported to village council Monday night that the fencing will be constructed in October.

Village crews are doing all the other work, he said.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said, “The crews have been working hard to transform the old Fort Gilead location into a real treat for our canine friends in the community.”

The open space has begun the transformation into a large breed and small breed dog park with separate play areas. Some of the features in the design and hope to have included:

Mounded up areas for king of the hill games; fire hydrants; tires to jump on and through; tubes to crawl in; wooden structures to jump on and cross and a water fountain with access for humans and a bowl feature.

Other amenities include benches and a trash bag dispenser for humans to clean up after their furry friends and trash bins.

“Work should be completed by the end of October with a dedication to the park,” Brucker said.

He thanked Allen and the village street crew for their work.

In other business:

• Work also will start on the basketball and tennis/pickle ball courts. An engineering agreement was signed and survey work will be conducted on that recreational project.

• Astro Pools has installed the wall section where the wall meets the floor in the village pool. Council approved moving $200,000 from the General Fund to the Parks & Recreation Fund to cover the work.

• Village will plant 30 trees this month as part of the Tree City designation.

• Approval was given to pursue a grant for police officers’ body cameras. A total of 10 units would cost $8,707.09 paid through the grant.

• Approval was given to pay user fees for the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) system for the fire department. Cost of that is $4,320.

• Mayor Jamie Brucker said the Morrow Little Theatre is working to obtain a grant to paint a mural on the village-owned wall near the site of the former Briar Patch on South Main Street. Local artists would work on painting the mural by June of 2022, if funding is secured.

Dog park includes benches and a trash bag dispenser for humans to clean up after their furry friends. Work begins on dog park in Mount Gilead near the playground area.

Work on basketball, tennis courts slated