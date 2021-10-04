Cardington homecoming planned Oct. 15

CARDINGTON — The 75th annual Homecoming will be celebrated at Cardngton-LincolHigh School Friday, Oct. 15, during a ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. before the Pirates host the Fredericktown Freddies football team.

There will be a Homecoming Dance following the game which will conclude at 11:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

A homecoming parade will kick off the festivities on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and it will begin at the high school at 6 p.m. and follow a route through the village winding up at the football field where a Community Pep Rally will be held.

• Returning queen Alexis Howard, daughter of Scot and Jennifer Howard is attending Miami University. Returning king, Trey Brininger, son of Tod and Linda Brininger, is completing basic training with the U. S Army.

Queen candidates are Dana Bertke, Brooke Clapham and Kayleigh Ufferman.

King candidates are Joe Denney, Nate Hickman and Bryce Moodispaugh. All are seniors.

Class representatives are Philippine Sordet, junior; Kearston Dudgeon, sophomore and Kelly Moreland, freshman.

• Dana is the daughter of Jennifer Bertke and the late Benjamin Bertke. She has been involved in basketball, softball, FFA, NHS, 4-H, Spanish Club, FCA, Varsity Athletics Club and is a senior class officer. She is active with First United Methodist Church, Cardington.

Her honors and awards include 2x KMAC awards for softball; 2x district awards for softball; 3x KMAC awards for basketball, 3x District Awards for basketball; honorable mention All Ohio for basketball, Horseman of Horseman Award, Qualified for State Fair for horses.

• She will be escorted by king candidate Bryce Moodispaugh, son of Brandon and Heather Moodispaugh.

He serves as secretary with the FFA, NHS, and the senior class. He is also active with the Spanish Club, In the Know team, Varsity Athletic Club, FCA where he is the treasurer; the basketball team from 2018 to the present; cross country team from and track in 2018.

• Queen candidate Brooke Clapham is the daughter of Heather Clapham and Jason Clapham. She is a varsity cheerleader, president of the Cardington FFA Vice President of the National Honor Society; treasurer with the Blazin’ Bridles 4-H Club; senior class vice president and In the Know team.

She is the 2021 Morrow County Fair Queen, Cardington FFA president; 2021 Morrow County Horse Queen.

• Brooke will be escorted by king candidate Joe Denney, son of Joe and Jodie Denney. He is active with football, baseball and FFA, where he is the vice president.

• Queen candidate Kayleigh Ufferman is the daughter of Michael and Ashlie Ufferman. She is active with varsity volleyball and softball, serving as captain of the volleyball team.

• She will be escorted by king candidate Nate Hickman, son of Sarah and Dave Hickman. He has played football four years; basketball three years and baseball four years. He was named second team All State Football 2020; first team KMAC football 2020; 1st team district football 2020; Honorable mention KMAC, football 2019.

• Junior attendant Phillippine Sordet is the daughter of Laetitla Sordet and Nicolas Sordet and her host parents are Mary Hughes and Caleb Hughes.

She is a cheerleader and active with FFA. she won first place in gymnastics competitions.

• She will be escorted by Dillon Minturn, son of Lori and Troy Minturn.

• Sophomore attendant is Kearston Dudgeon, daughter of Chad Dudgeon and Tiona Howard. She plays volleyball and received an academic letter. She will be escorted by Jason Bockbrader, son of Tolly and Brenner Bockbrader.

• Freshman attendant Kelly Moreland is the daughter of Matt Moreland and Amber Moreland She is a varsity cheerleader, and is in choir and drama club. She has a 4.0 GPA. She will be escorted by Grant Raber, son of Elizabeth and Jason Raber.

Homecoming Court, back row from left: Philippine Sordet, junior class representative; Kelly Moreland, freshman representative; Joe Denny, Nate HIckman and Bryce Moodispaugh, king candidates and Kearston Dudgeon, sophomore representative. Seated, queen candidates, all seniors: Brooke Clapham, Kayleigh Ufferman, and Dana Bertke. Junior Court: all first graders, from left: Hadlee Fetter, Kenny (Kenton) Newsome and Hayley Naylor.