Cardboard boat challenge held at Highland

SPARTA — Over two hundred fifth, sixth and seventh graders from Highland Local and Ontario Local schools participated in the annual Cardboard Boat Challenge on Friday, Sept. 24 at Highland Park Pond.

The challenge is a project-based learning experience that focuses on math, reading and science. The students explored buoyancy, volume, and density calculations to engineer boats out of cardboard and packing tape.

The culmination of this project was to see if the teams could cross the water without sinking. Special thanks to Hot Shots Secret of Mount Gilead and International Paper of Mount Vernon for sponsoring the event and donating the cardboard.