Leadership journey

Brooke Clapham, president of the Cardington FFA and its vice president, Joe Denney, began a leadership journey that recently ran four days.

The focus was to help build a strong foundation for working as a team in their chapter as well as their community.

This four day leadership experience run by Jason Wetzler Leadership, took the place of the Washington Leadership Conference, which was canceled this year. Every year the president and vice president are sent to WLC in Washington DC where FFA members from across the U. S. come for a one week conference and where they can connect with others outside of their homes and communities.

Members build their leadership skills so they can be of most help to their community and chapter.

Brooke and Joe were able to experience a great leadership workshop that was tailored to their personal goals and expectations. The four-day leadership workshop is Expedition “Alma. “Alma” is Spanish for “soul.”

On the expedition of their souls, Brooke and Joe worked on learning more about themselves and their thought processes thanks to the help of Jason Wetzler of Jason Wetzler Leadership. Brooke and Joe engaged in conversations about their community in hopes of learning more about it.

These conversations led to brainstorming possible futures for the community which helped to recognize the needs of the community. This allowed the two to focus on the main ponts of need within the community so they could base their Living to Serve project on the community needs rather than their own words.

Even though Brooke and Joe were unable to go to WLC they were still able to build their leadership skills so they could be a stronger team and could make a positive impact in their community and chapter.

Brooke Claphham, Cardington-Lincoln FFA president, and vice president Joe Denney with advisor Erin Wollett at four-day leadership conference. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_FFA-story-001.jpg Brooke Claphham, Cardington-Lincoln FFA president, and vice president Joe Denney with advisor Erin Wollett at four-day leadership conference. Courtesy photo