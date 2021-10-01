Community Resource Fair coming to the Tomorrow Center

The Tomorrow Center school located at 3700 County Road 168 in Cardington (behind Cardington-Lincoln schools) is having their annual Community Resources Fair on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Over 45 agencies and programs are scheduled to have displays, freebies and information to give to the public.

The Tomorrow Center will draw for approximately 45 theme baskets that afternoon at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now through the afternoon of the event and cost $1. each or 6 tickets for $5. Tickets can be purchased at the school office or by calling 419-718-4242. Venmo can be used for payment @lovewhatyoudo.

All proceeds go towards student activities and Modern Woodmen will match up to $2,500 of ticket sales.

The Gleaner’s of Chester Arbor will hold a bake sale at this event and donate all proceeds to the Tomorrow Center.

There will be a jumbo hot dog buffet with various toppings, chips and a drink for a goodwill donation. This event is open to the public.