• The next meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, Monday, Oct. 18, 4:30 p.m., Miller Center, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The community is invited to attend.

• The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library wants to hear from you. Join us and your neighbors to discuss the kind of community we want Cardington to be and how the library can help achieve that goal. RSVP encouraged, but not required. Thursday, Oct. 14 from 6:30- 8 p.m. at the library, 128 E Main St, Cardington, and virtually via Zoom. Follow this link the day of to join the conversation: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88545277.

Program canceled

• The Honor Flight at Home Marion program planned for Oct. 16 at Tri-Rivers Career Center has been rescheduled for June 11, 2022 at TRCC due to the spike in COVID-19. Those veterans who have turned in their application do not have to submit another one. You are already scheduled. This program is designed to recognize and honor in Marion an active duty veteran that served from 1941-1975 who has not previously gone on an Honor Flight and cannot travel to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials. This program is free and it is not limited to veterans of Marion County. If you are a veteran who qualifies for this program or you know of a veteran, contact Margie Saull, Honor Flight at Home Marion Event coordinator, at 740-360-8902 or saullgw4@yahoo.com to obtain an application.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

