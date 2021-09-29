Passage of Tri-Rivers’ renewal levy sought

MARION — Tri-Rivers Career Center is seeking approval of the renewal of a 1.3 mill levy on the Nov. 2 ballot.

“The passage of this renewal levy is essential to the continued operations of the Career Center as well as providing necessary funds for general maintenance and necessary upgrades, according to Tri-Rivers Treasurer, Tammi Cowell. “It is a renewal, which means no new taxes for the communities we serve.”

“Tri-Rivers has been training skilled professionals since 1976. To continue to compete in this economy we must continue to offer cutting-edge programs for 21st-century careers,” Superintendent Chuck Speelman explained. “With this levy, Tri-Rivers can maintain quality programs and facilities, ensuring our students have the latest training, equipment and skills necessary to meet the needs of area employers.”

Tri-Rivers has a proven track record where more than 90 percent of their graduates go on to enter the local workforce, enlist in the military, continue on-the-job training in apprenticeship programs and/or continue their educations in two-year, or four-year colleges. “Tri-Rivers’ students are required to know “What’s My E” after graduation — Are they Enrolling in additional education? Enlisting in the military? Seeking Employment in their field? Our students have a plan; they are ready for graduation,” said Speelman.

Along with providing skills training for high school students, Tri-Rivers also provides training for adults, including training Paramedics, Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Industrial Maintenance Techs, and Robotics Techs. “Our LPN to RN program has been ranked 1st out of the 96 nursing programs statewide for RegisteredNursing in 3 of the last 5 years,” said Adult Director Richard George.

George said Tri-Rivers Adult Education also offers an Adult High School Diploma program that provides free job training and a new pathway for adults, age 20 and older, to earn their high school diploma, while gaining skills and a certification in welding. “This program is life-changing for the participants.”

Tri-Rivers works directly with local businesses and corporations like Honda and Whirlpool to help provide training and meet the demands of today’s job market,” said Speelman. “It is with the community’s support that we will be able to stay on that path, making sure our students are ready for the ever-changing employment landscape.”

“Tri Rivers provides great value to the communities it serves,” said Board President Glenna Plotts. “With the passage of this renewal levy, we can continue to make a real difference by producing work-ready graduates for real jobs in Marion, Morrow and Union counties.

The passage of this renewal levy—at no additional costs to taxpayers—will provide financial stability and resources necessary to achieve student success, said Cowell. “When students are successful and graduate high school with a plan for success, we all win as a community. With a diploma, a skilled trade, a career passport, and industry-recognized credentials, our Tri-Rivers graduates are ready to become productive members of their communities. I cannot think of a better investment than the skills training of our area youth and adults.”

“I liked attending Tri-Rivers Career Center because it allowed me to succeed financially and support my family,” said Shon Elswick of Mount Gilead. “With the training I received at Tri-Rivers, I saved thousands of dollars paying for my education.”

To learn more about Tri-Rivers’ renewal levy and their high school and adult programs, visit tririvers.com

Students Trevor Brumfield and Emmalyn Long at work in the welding lab at Tri-Rivers Career Center. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_welding-lab-2021-august-.jpeg Students Trevor Brumfield and Emmalyn Long at work in the welding lab at Tri-Rivers Career Center. Courtesy photo