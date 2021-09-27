Members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, met for the first time this season and heard several committee reports.

Barb Arndt reported that all members should keep track of their volunteer hours for veterans and report the numbers to her.

Under Children and Youth, Patty McAvoy said she was planning to drop a bag of school supplies to Northmor Elementary School.

A motion previously made set the number of members for a quorum at meeting to be seven but a motion changing the number to five was read and will be voted on at the next meeting.

In other matters, Arndt announced that the district meeting of the Auxiliary and Post will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at the American Legion Post 584 in Marion.

It was agreed to send a donation to the Morrow County Veterans and the Columbus Veterans Clinic.

The unit will meet next on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post Home.