MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Sept. 13-27

Lost money

A woman said she was scammed out of $1,200 by a company named Sugar Gliders.

Paraphernalia

Officer stopped a vehicle on Main and Marion streets for a cracked windshield violation. An open air sniff rresulted in a positive indication and search was conducted with a large marijuana bong found.

Theft

Goodwill reported items taken from the location. Video footage showed the license plate of the person who took them. The woman was contacted and advised she would be charged with theft unless she returned them. An officer returned the items.

Traffic citation

A woman was cited at West High and North Main for failure to reinstate and a red light violation.

Motorist cited

A woman was cited on North Main for speeding, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument. Suspected methamphetamine was located and grand jury indictment will be requested upon receipt of test results.

Suspension

A man was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags at High and Main streets.

Man cited

A driver was cited for driving under suspension and failure to display a license plate on East Union Street.

Property damage

Mount Gilead Middle School reported a student damaged a liquid soap dispenser in the boys restroom. The school handled the matter within the discipline policy, but wanted it documented.

Building struck

A woman as parking and struck the building at 900 Meadow Drive causing heavy damage to the building and her vehicle.

Arrest made

A complaint on Highland Avenue resulted in a man being arrested on a bond out of Crawford County for contempt of court.

Domestic complaint

A verbal argument was reported on North Walnut Street. Both parties gave statements and one was taken to another residence for the night. A report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for recommendation of charges.