MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF


Sept. 20-23

Domestic Dispute, Road 28, Canaan

Threats/Harassment, Road 134, Cardington

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 23, Chester

Theft, SR 95, Gilead

Bad Checks, Liberty St., Marengo

Dog Bite, Road 205, S Bloomfield

Noise Complaint, Road 206, Chester

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 95, Franklin

Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin

Assault, Road 232, Harmony

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious Person, Road 108, Franklin

Animal Call, US 42, Congress

Bad Checks/Forgery, Road 46, Congress

Private Property Accident, SR 95, Chester

Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin

Fraud, SR 61, Gilead

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Assist Other Unit, Williams St., Fulton

Neighbor Trouble, Bucyrus Road, Washington

Stolen Vehicle, Road 9, Cardington

Debris, SR 95, Franklin

Vandalism, SR 61, Bennington

Suspicious Vehicle, Rod 25, Cardington

Larceny, Road 56, North Bloomfield

Neighbor Trouble, Road 15, Peru

Larceny, SR 97, Troy

Domestic, SR 97, Troy

ATV Complaint, Road 107, Franklin