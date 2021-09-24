MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Sept. 20-23
Domestic Dispute, Road 28, Canaan
Threats/Harassment, Road 134, Cardington
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 23, Chester
Theft, SR 95, Gilead
Bad Checks, Liberty St., Marengo
Dog Bite, Road 205, S Bloomfield
Noise Complaint, Road 206, Chester
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 95, Franklin
Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Assault, Road 232, Harmony
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 108, Franklin
Suspicious Person, Road 108, Franklin
Animal Call, US 42, Congress
Bad Checks/Forgery, Road 46, Congress
Private Property Accident, SR 95, Chester
Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Fraud, SR 61, Gilead
Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin
Assist Other Unit, Williams St., Fulton
Neighbor Trouble, Bucyrus Road, Washington
Stolen Vehicle, Road 9, Cardington
Debris, SR 95, Franklin
Vandalism, SR 61, Bennington
Suspicious Vehicle, Rod 25, Cardington
Larceny, Road 56, North Bloomfield
Neighbor Trouble, Road 15, Peru
Larceny, SR 97, Troy
Domestic, SR 97, Troy
ATV Complaint, Road 107, Franklin