Meetings, events

• The next meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, fall rummage sale, Oct. 7-9; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.

• The public and alumni are invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 CR 30 in Iberia. The topic will be “The General Epistles: The New Testament Letters of James, Peter, John, and Jude” (M. Phillips). Students will explore how the information in the letters is relevant to today’s world. Cost is $20 per person. Certificates of completion available to attendees. Call 419-946-5576 for reservations or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org for information.

• Galion Kiwanis Club Pancake Day, Saturday, Oct. 16. The all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage meal will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Galion Intermediate School. Tickets cost $7 per person and can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member. Children age 8 and younger eat for free (1 per paid ticket). All proceeds will benefit Community Projects on ConnectionsWeekend. Entertainment begins at 8:30 a.m.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

