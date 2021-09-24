COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• The next meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, fall rummage sale, Oct. 7-9; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
• The public and alumni are invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 CR 30 in Iberia. The topic will be “The General Epistles: The New Testament Letters of James, Peter, John, and Jude” (M. Phillips). Students will explore how the information in the letters is relevant to today’s world. Cost is $20 per person. Certificates of completion available to attendees. Call 419-946-5576 for reservations or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org for information.
• Galion Kiwanis Club Pancake Day, Saturday, Oct. 16. The all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage meal will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Galion Intermediate School. Tickets cost $7 per person and can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member. Children age 8 and younger eat for free (1 per paid ticket). All proceeds will benefit Community Projects on ConnectionsWeekend. Entertainment begins at 8:30 a.m.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.
