Oktoberfest features music

GALION — The entertainment lineup for Galion Oktoberfest is now complete.

The long-running community festival is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 2 on the Square in Uptowne Galion, returning after going on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full lineup of gospel music is scheduled for the opening day of the festival on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Bridge, a praise and worship band from Morrow County featuring Jeffrey Stuttler, will kick off the schedule at 4 p.m.

Taking the stage at 5 p.m. will be a host of gospel music performers from previous Oktoberfest festivals. Organizers are calling that 60-minute segment of music “The Homecoming.”

Following is the rest of the gospel music lineup for Galion Oktoberfest: The Warriors, 6 p.m.; Unashamed Worship with Scott Brown, 7 p.m.; Dale Powers and Friends, 8 p.m.; Stones Cry Out Band, 9 p.m.

For information about the gospel stage entertainment lineup, call 419-468-2944 or 419-566-2762.

Headlining the entertainment lineup for the festival is Floyd Live, a Pink Floyd tribute band known for providing audiences with “The Authentic Sound of Pink Floyd.” Floyd Live is scheduled to perform from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“They’re going to be absolutely mind-blowing,” Wolford said. “They have an amazing laser light show. They do all the special effects. They sound phenomenal.”

Bluegrass and country music will be the focus on Friday, Oct. 1 when the Kickin’ Grass Band and the Terry Douglas Band hit the Oktoberfest stage. Kickin’ Grass, a bluegrass group based out of Crawford County, is a popular group that plays fairs, festivals, and private events across the region. Kickin’ Grass is scheduled to perform from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the festival website.

The Terry Douglas Band, based in Thornville, Ohio, plays “a mix of classic country, honky-tonk, and old school rock and roll,” according to its website. The band has released three albums since 2017 with its most recent offering “Through the Storm” dropping in November 2020. The Terry Douglas Band is set to do their show from 9 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the Oktoberfest website.

“I’ve seen the Terry Douglas Band and they’re awesome,” Wolford said. “They play authentic country, just the good old country music.”

For information about Galion Oktoberfest, contact Travis Wolford at 419-777-7768, visit the Galion Oktoberfest website at galionoktoberfest.com, or go to the festival page on Facebook.