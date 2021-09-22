Cardington council acts on various matters

CARDINGTON — A short agenda was considered when Village Council met in regular session Monday, Sept. 20.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry gave the summary of revenue for Sept. 1-15, which includes the American Rescue Plan Act first disbursement totaling $108,469.72, and an OWDA loan disbursement for the WTP project totaling $18,249.

Referencing the American Rescue Plan Act proceeds, Fry said: “We have until 2022 to allocate these proceeds to a specific project. Research on this will continue.”

In other matters:

• Council accepted and confirmed the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendations of Shane A. Overla to the position of full-time police officer for the village.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has had 179 runs this year thus far.

• Bills totaling $25,375.24 were approved for payment.

• Council approved, by ordinance, the edition and inclusion of certain ordinances as parts of the various component codes of the codified ordinances of the village, specifically Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4.

• Study continues on the function of the village’s one stop light at the square.

• Mayor Susie Peyton said security lights have been placed on each end of the shelter house in the Community Park. She noted they can be turned off when necessary. The men’s rest room has also been repaired and redecorated.

• Council set Trick or Treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.