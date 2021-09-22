Gleaners hear Ground Zero account

Guest speaker at the recent meeting of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners was Jeff Slider, chaplain, who described his experience when he was on the scene at Ground Zero on 9/11.

Slider shared his personal recollections of the events during his time “on duty” and displayed a number of items from that unforgettable day.

The 27 members and guests, meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Edison Baptist Church, discussed the conclusion of the remaining three IMPACT activities (Hygiene with Hidden Lakes; Food Pantries and 4-H at Headwaters this month).

The group is anticipating support of the Tomorrow Center and the Cemetery Walk in Cardington during October. In addition, nine members plan to attend the 60th Biennial Convention at Belterra Resort, Florence, Indiana later this month.

The next regular meeting of the Arbor will be held Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Park Avenue Elementary School, Mount Gilead, with a program being planned by Robin Conrad.

Reservations must be made for this meeting by calling 419-864-7520. Guests are also welcome.

Jeff Slider speaking to the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_Jeff-Slider-Chester-Arbor.jpg Jeff Slider speaking to the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners. Courtesy photo