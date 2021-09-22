Agricultural producers properly dispose of unwanted farm chemicals

MOUNT GILEAD — Agricultural producers from Morrow County, surrounding counties, and even a few producers that drove a few hours to get here, all had a common goal in mind.

To properly dispose of and rid their barns of unwanted pesticides and other farm chemicals. These producers utilized the Ohio Department of Agriculture Farm Pesticide Disposal day. The event was held on Aug. 12, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. The event collected 11,122 pounds of chemicals both liquid and dry.

While many of the materials collected were considered non-hazardous materials, if not properly managed, these unwanted products have the potential to create environmental and other public health hazards. This event strongly encouraged producers to participate and was free to the producer.

The pesticide collections and disposal were sponsored by Ohio Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the US Environmental Protection Agency. A company called MXI Environmental Services out of Virginia handled the chemical collection and disposal of the chemicals.

The event was supported locally by OSU Extension Morrow County and Morrow County Recycling /Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

Some of the jugs from Agriculture Farm Pesticide Disposal day Aug. 12. Courtesy photo