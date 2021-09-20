Cox retires from village water duties

MOUNT GILEAD — Another longtime village employee was recognized prior to Monday night’s council meeting.

Bret Cox retired after 21 years with the Mount Gilead water department. Mayor Jamie Brucker presented him with a certificate of appreciation.

“He’s jumped in and out of a lot of manholes,” Brucker said. “We thank him for his dedication and service to the village.”

Cox is going to focus on farming and self-employment. He and his wife Tami attended the ceremony.

In other business:

• Council member Chris Sherbourne brought up a safety issue.

“I was walking my youngest to pre-school for a couple of days and I was just appalled at how fast the traffic was going,” he said.

Sherbourne said motorists appeared to be older village residents.

“I know it’s being patrolled. But a flashing light at both ends of Park (Avenue) might help slow folks down,” he said.

The posted speed limit there is 25 mph.

The matter is being referred to the Streets Committee, of which Sherbourne is chair. The village administration said it would explore getting quotes on flashing lights.

• The Lincoln Avenue Community Development Block Grant project is almost complete. Village officials met this week with Morrow County commissioners to finalize details.

• Astro Pools is working on the joint between the stainless walls and the concrete floor of the municipal pool. The work is being done at no cost to the village, administrator Derek Allen said. It may be part of the solution to eliminate the leaking in the structure.

Council and administration is exploring pool repairs as well as upgrades to the village’s recreation area.

• Residential recycling parts are being distributed. A meeting with Mid-Ohio Sanitation will be held to discuss expansion of the recycling program to include commercial establishments.

• Council approved street patching where watermain breaks and sewer repairs were conducted last fall. Mid Ohio Paving is patching 21 spots for $18,900.

• The emergency sewer repair on State Route 95 has not been done. Prices are being re-evaluated after several quotes were received.

• A lean-to structure to house the watermain pipe is being built. Pipe was previously stored outside in the elements. It was recognized that a better place was needed to protect the pipe. The cost is $9,990.

• Trick or treat is set for 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

