Downtown Days Car Show

Visitors came to Mount Gilead Saturday for the annual car show held in conjunction with the Village Merchants Association’s Downtown Days. Thirty-two vehicles were entered and judged. Gilead Christian School had a bake sale, Perry Cook Memorial Library had children’s activities and Cub Scout Pack 56 sold popcorn. The final Downtown Days event is Saturday, Oct. 9.

• More photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com.

