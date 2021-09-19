Posted on by

Downtown Days Car Show

Visitors came to Mount Gilead Saturday for the annual car show held in conjunction with the Village Merchants Association’s Downtown Days. Thirty-two vehicles were entered and judged. Gilead Christian School had a bake sale, Perry Cook Memorial Library had children’s activities and Cub Scout Pack 56 sold popcorn. The final Downtown Days event is Saturday, Oct. 9. • More photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com.

Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

