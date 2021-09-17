COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events

• The next meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, fall rummage sale, Oct. 7-9; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Cardington-Lincoln Public Library welcomes you and your children to the 2021-2022 STEPS Story Time. Beginning Sept. 21, Story Time will be held each Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. until May 24. As always, younger siblings are welcome.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

