The Maxwell Park in Cardington, will be formally dedicated Saturday, Sept. 25, during a program to begin at 11 a.m.

Members of the late Cecil and Kathryn Maxwell family will be present for the program. The 32-acre park is located on East Main Street at the bend in the bridge.

Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton and members of the village council will conduct the program. The acreage was donated to the village by the Maxwells.