C-L Schools monitoring Covid activity

CARDINGTON — Superintendent Brian Petrie reviewed the COVID-19 status in the school system when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met Sept. 13.

Petrie referred the public to the school web site and link where he gives a daily report on the number of quarantines and absences in each building. He said they have a spread sheet by building.

Petrie is using 20% as the threshold for making a change. “I want to stress the fact that each of the district’s three buildings is being monitored daily. Staff members are helping.”

“My goal is to keep our doors open and keep the kids safe. Social distancing, hand washing and masking are a combination of what we have to consider.”

In other business:

• The board approved the transportation routes and stops in accordance with the Ohio Administration Code and Ohio Revised Code.

• Sharing the opening days of school reports were the district’s administrators, Scott Hardwick, Eric Petit, Joe Mills and Jennifer Zierden, curriculum director and Tim Fry, curriculum consultant.

• Leading the discussion on the indoor track program was Todd Jolliff.

• The board approved the modification of substitute teacher rates for FY 22 effective Sept. 7 at $100 per day effective the first day of work.

• Approval of severance in the amount of $794.80 upon resignation was approved for Jennifer McConnell effective June 30. The contract of Lynn McCoy, middle school intervention, was approved effective Aug. 23 and the contract of Jennifer McClenathan, aide was approved effective Sept. 13.

• Public input on future calendars will be accepted from October 1, 2021 to Novmeber 1, 2021. The public hearing on the calendar will be held Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The board vote on the calendars for 2022-2023 school year and for the 2023-2024 school years will be held Nov. 8.

• The board accepted the donations of T-shirts for staff donated by Pals of Pirates; School supplies from Worthington Industries, Masks from the Williamsport Grange #1815 and plants from Groovy Plants Ranch valued at $95.

• The board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Note change of date and time.