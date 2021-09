MOUNT GILEAD — Lightning struck a tank battery on Township Road 99 early Wednesday morning. One of the tanks landed across the road, 150 feet away.

Fortunately no one was injured and the environmental impact was minimal. Ohio EPA and ODNR Oil & Gas are supervising the clean up, according to information from the Morrow County Emergency Management Agency.

No other details are available at this time.

