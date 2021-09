MORROW COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR RESULTS

PORK

GRAND CHAMPION PORK CARCASS: Haylee Walker; Reserve Champion Pork Carcass: Dawson Davis; Third Overall Pork Carcass: Bailey Ulrey

BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION BEEF CARCASS: Emma Davis; Reserve Champion Beef Carcass: Larissa Coleman; Third Overall Beef Carcass: Dana Clinedinst

2021 Dairy Herdsman winners: Abby and Brenna Leonhard; Individuals with Champion projects in the Dairy Department: Beginner: Janey Creswell; Junior: Levi Leonhard; Intermediate: Abby Leonard Senior: Hunter Dye

Overall: Hunter Dye

BEEF HERDSMAN winners are Bryce Cooper and Caleb Reynolds

Individuals with champion projects in the Beef Department

Beginner: Aubrey Prest;Junior: Porter Beck; Intermediate: Bryce Cooper

Senior: Colton Beck; Overall: Bryce Cooper

FEEDER HERDSMAN winners: Jr: Janey Creswell and Sr. Lydia Leonard; Individuals with Champion projects in the Feeder Departmen

Beginner: Levi Leonard; Junior: Grant LaRoche Intermediate: Natallie Jagger

Senior: Jed Adams; Overall: Jed Adams

HORSE HERDSMAN winners: Jr: Lyla Bishop; Sr: Braden Gamble

Individuals with champion projects in the horse department

Beginner: Tate Pollard; Junior: Faith Harris; Intermediate: Brooklin Poppell

Senior: Brooke Clapham; Overall: Faith Harris

POULTRY HERDSMAN winners: Rebecca Johnson and Heidi Johnson

Individuals with Champion projects in the Poultry Department

Beginner: Belladona Threadgill; Junior: Rebecca Johnson; Intermediate: Tyler Duckworth; Senior: Sage Whetnall; Overall: Tyler Duckworth

RABBIT HERDSMAN winners: Kaylynn Smith and Larrissa Coleman

Individuals with Champion projects in the rabbit departmen

Beginner: Brody Eldred; Junior: Heidi Johnson; Intermediate: Emma Smith

Senior: Hayden Styer; Overall: Emma Smith

GOAT HERDSMAN winners: Sebastian White and Bethany Sayers

Individuals with Champion projects in the Goat Department

Beginner: Rylan Fiant; Junior: Shalynn Irwin; Intermediate: Laken Dye; Senior: Megan Beck; Overall: Shalynn Irwin

SHEEP HERDSMAN winners: Maizy Brinkman and Leandra Gray

Individuals with Champion projects in the Sheep department:

Beginner: Parker Johnson; Junior: Caiden Daugherty; Intermediate

Victoria Kovacs; Senior: Riley Johnson; Overall Riley Johnson

SWINE HERDSMAN winners: Ella Ablert and Max Eichorn

Individuals with Champion projects in the Swine Department

Beginner: Luke Clark; Junior: Kasey Clark; Intermediate: Griffin Healea; Senior: Cassady Healea; Overall: Cassady Healea

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

