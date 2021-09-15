MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT N

CLOTHING AND HOME FURNISHINGS

CLASS 1 CROCHETED WORK

Lot 1- Doily, less than 12” across: 1st: Elsie McQuistion, 2nd: Sandra Lanum, Sondra Carey, 3rd

Lot 2: HatScarfGlovesMitten set crochet: 1st and 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Cheryl Price

Lot 3: Other Crocheted Item: 1st RB Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Heather Moore

CLASS 2 KNITTED WORK

Lot 4-Accessories (hat, gloves, mitt for child: 1st: Dee Rush; 2nd: Kathy Fogle

Lot 5- Other Knitted item: no sets; 1st: Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Ashley Patterson

CLASS 3 PILLOW

Lot 7- Miscellaneous: 1st: Faith Jagger; 2nd: Kathy Fogls

Class 4 Dolls and Toys

Lot 9 – Doll 1st: Kathy Fogle

Lot 10: Animal, stuffed: 1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Julie Kiesel

CLASS 5 HANGING NEEDLEWORK

Lot 11 Sampler 1st: Elsie McQuistion

Lot 13 – 1st: Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry, 3rd: Elsie McQuistion

Lot 14: Miscellaneous: any fiber crocheted, knit, woven 1st: Elsie McQuistion

CLASS 6 AFGHANS NEW AND NOT USED

Lot 16 – Afghan, hand knitted 1st: Cherie Smith

Lot 17 – Afghan, crochet 1st BS Cheryl Price; 2nd: Cheryl Price; 3rd: Christy Bragg

Lot 18 – Afghan, granny square 1st: Elsie McQuistion

Lot 19 – Miscellaneous: 1st Christy Bragg, 2nd: Elsie McQuistion; 3rd: Loree Curren

Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-6: Cheryl Price

Lot 1001- Res Best of Show: 1-6: 1st: Kathy Fogle

CLASS 7 QUILTS

Lot 21 – Pieced Quilt; or cross stitch: 1st BS Bonnie Drake; 2nd and 3rd Susan Beck;

Lot 22: Mixed Technique; 1st RS Susan Beck; 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Kim Porter

Lot 23: Machine Stitched/hand quilted: 1st: Kim Porter

Lot 24: Crib Quilt for use: 1st and 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Kim Porter

Lot 26: Wall Hanging; 1st: Susan Beck; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Bonnie Drake

Lot 27: Article of clothing, quilted: any technique: 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd Cindy Hershner

Lot 28: Miscellaneous Item 1st: Susan Beck

CLASS 8 TIED COMFORTER

Lot 1000 – Best of Show 7 & 8 – 1st: Bonnie Drake;

Lot 1001 – Reserve Best of Show 7- 8 1st: Susan Beck

CLASS 9 MACHINE SEWING

Lot 32 – Child/Adult Blouses/Tops – 1st: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Sherry White

Lot 33: Miscellaneous Child Item: 1st RS Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Sherry White

Lot 34 – Child/Adult Coats or Jackets; 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 35 – Miscellaneous adult: 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 36: Homemade Hat; 1st: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 10 HANDMADE PURSES 7 BAGS

Lot 37: Cloth Purse; 1st: BS Scot Long; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 36 – Tote: 1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Cindy Hershner; 3rd: Kim Porter

Lot 39- Quilted: (holiday, wedding, etc.) 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 1000: Best of Show 9 & 10: 1st: Scot Long

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 9-10; 1st: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 11 SEASONAL DECORATION

Lot 40: Table Center piece: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Jan Johnson; 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 41: Wall Hanging: 1st: Bonnie Drake, 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Megan Drake

Lo 42: Door Decoration: 1st: William Drake; 2nd and 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 43: Miscellaneous: 1st: Megan Drake; 2nd: William Drake; 3rd: Mary Craig

CLASS 12 MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Lot 44: Jewelry 1st: Robyn Stiffler; 2nd: Cindy Chapman

Lot 45: Pinterest Craft: 1st: Kathryn Stiffler; 2nd: Cindy Chapmen

Lot 46: Handcraft, person over 65 years: 1st: BS: Boinnie Drake;

2nd: RB Susan Beck; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 47: Creative Stamping: 1st: Robyn Stiffler

Lot 48: Party Table Favor (2 same); 1st and 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 49: Creating with Duct Tape: 1st and 2nd: Leigh Thomas

Lot 50: 1st: Leigh Thomas; 2nd: Megan Drake; 3rd: William Drake

CLASS 13 HANDMADE CARDS

Lot 51 – Get Well/Sympathy: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler

Lot 52: Birthday: 1st: Robyn Stiffler; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 53: Holiday: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler

Lot 54: Baby or Wedding Shower: 1st: Jennie See

Lot 55: Miscellaneous: 1st: Jenni See; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Robyn Stiffler

CLASS 14 GIFT WRAPPING

Lot 56: Wedding anniversary/gift: 1st and 3rd: Mary Craig: 2nd: Maggie Clark

Lot 57: Seasonal Gift: 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Mary Craig; 3rd: Maggie Clark

lot 58: Miscellaneous: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Mary Craig

Lot 1000 – Best of show (11-14); 1st: Bonnie Drake

Lot 1001- Resrve Best of Show 11-14: 1st: Susan Beck

CLASS 15 MORROW COUNTY

SCHOOL DISPLAYS

Lot 59: Morrow Co. School Display: 1st: Robin Conrad; 1st Becky Feast

CLASS 16 WHETSTONE INDUSTRIES DISPLAY

Lot 60: Whetstone Industries Display

1st: Robert Black; Edith Blanton; Raven Carroll, Angel Chancey; Ellen Chipman, Judy Decker, Judy Edelman; Mary Diane George; Scott Haley, Robin Hiett, Mark Jones, Chuck Junior, Wayne Kuehnle, Sharon Loudermilk, Jason Pryor, Gary Setzler, Jimmy Smith, Greg Stewart, Justin Stewart and David Warden

CLASS 17 90% RECYCLED PROJECT

Lot 61: 90% Recycled Project: 1st: Cindy Chapman; 2nd: Pete Dettra; 3rd: Faith Jagger

DEPARTMENT J DOGS

Class 1 Dogs:

Lot 1: Pre Novice A: 1st Kate Holzer

Lot 2 Pre Novice B: Lee VanDyke

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

