Highland senior donates hair to Wigs for Kids

EDISON — Highland High School senior Hayden Steyer got the idea of letting his hair grow for a donation to Wigs for Kids from a Highland band friend who donated her hair to the organization.

It took Steyer about two and a half years to grow out his hair to the length needed for a donation.

The guidelines for donating hair for Wigs for Kids require a professional hair stylist to cut the hair in eight sections of 13 inches plus per section.

Dixie Pryor of Korner Klippers Salon in Edison did the honors of cutting Hayden’s hair.

After the haircut, Steyer teasingly told Pryor, “I’ll see you in about two and a half years for another haircut.”

Korner Klippers owner Jennifer Palmer said she and other stylists at the salon have cut hair for Wigs for Kids. The Wigs for Kids organization doesn’t charge youngsters or their parents who receive the wigs.

The children receive hair replacement for medical conditions due to chemotherapy, radiation, burns and alopecia.

Active senior

Steyer has had a busy summer as a member of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board.

He just finished showing his 4-H market and breeding rabbits at the fair. He won senior rabbit showmanship and participated in the Showman of Showmen contest.

Hayden is co-captain of the Highland High School boys varsity soccer team. He plays saxophone and trumpet in the Highland High School Marching Band.

He plans to major in business after high school, but is undecided on what university to attend. His parents are Jeanie and David Steyer.

For more information on donating hair to children, go online: www.wigsforkids.org or call Korner Klippers in Edison: 419-947-5775.

Highland senior Hayden Steyer following his haircut. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_image2-1-.jpeg Highland senior Hayden Steyer following his haircut. Courtesy photos Korner Klippers hair stylist Dixie Pryor sections Hayden Steyer’s hair before cutting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_image3-1.jpeg Korner Klippers hair stylist Dixie Pryor sections Hayden Steyer’s hair before cutting. Courtesy photos