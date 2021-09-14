Ohio ranks poorly in overall vaccination rates

The percentage of Ohioans completing the COVID-19 vaccination process stands on par with the state’s enthusiasm for other vaccines, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

The personal finance website released a report that ranked Ohio in the bottom half of states when it comes to all vaccinations, while less than 50% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 33rd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia. The study examined vaccines for the flu, HPV, MenACWY, tetanus and zoster. It examined each state in three areas: children and teenager immunization rates, adult and elderly vaccination rates and influencing factors.

“Ohio is the 19th-least vaccinated state. It has the sixth-lowest share of children with combined 7-vaccine series at just 66.4%, and the seventh-lowest share of children living in poverty with the same vaccination scheme completed, 56.4%,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, said.

“Another factor that contributed to Ohio’s overall rank is the low share of teenagers with up-to-date HPV vaccination, only 49.6%.”

Ohio ranked near the bottom in terms of children and teenager vaccination rates, coming in 44th.

The Buckeye State did fare better when it came to adult and elderly vaccination rates, ranking 28th. It also ranked 33rd in influencing factors, such as poverty and health insurance.

Less than 50% of the state is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 11.9 million doses given to 5.76 million people.

WalletHub’s report said 93% of unvaccinated adults across the country do not plan to ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The worst states for overall vaccines, according to the report, include Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The best were Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and North Dakota.