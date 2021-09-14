MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT L FLOWERS

CLASS 4 DAHLIAS NAME VARIETY

Lot 11: Small Bloom dbl 2”-4”: Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd; Stinson family, third

Lot 12: Med Bloom 4” to 6” Any color: Rose Dreis, 1st; Stinson family 2nd and 3rd

Lot 13: Medium Bloom 5” to 8”: Rose Dreis, 1st Stinson family, 2nd andthird

Lot 14: Large Bloom 8”-10” Stinson family, 1st

Lot 16: Cactus, over 4”: 1st: Rose Dreis; Stinson family, 3rd

Lot 18: Semi-Cactus, over 4” ; Stinson family, 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Lot 20: Dahlia, Any Other Form: Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd: Stinson family, 3rd

Lot 888: Best of Show Dahlias: 1st, Rose Dreis

CLASS 5 GLADIOLUS 1 SPIKE EACH

Lot 21: White and/or Markings: Stinson family, 1st

Lot 22: Cream and/or Yellow: Stinson family, 1st

Lot 23: Salmon and/or pink: Stinson family, 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Lot 24: Red and/or Rose: Stinson family, 1st and 2nd

Lot 25: Purple and/or Smokey: Stinson Family 1st and 2nd

Lot 26: Green: Stinson Family, 3rd

Lot 888: Best of Show Gladiolus: Stinson Family, 1st:

CLASS 7 ZINNIAS DISBUDDED USE 2

Lot 32: Medium any color 2” to 3” Rose Dreis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd

Lot 33: Small, any color 1” to 2”: Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd; Maggie Clark, 3rd

CLASS 8 MARIGOLDS

Lot 35 Large Shades of Yellow 1 bloom: 1st Charlotte Benedict

Lot 37: Large Flowered Dwarf, 1 spray, 3-5 at widest width: 1st Rose Dreis

Lot 38: Dwarf Doubled Flowered 1 spray: Rose Dreis, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd

Lot 39: Dwarf Crested Flowered 1 spray: Rose Dreis, 1st

CLASS 9 CHRYSANTHEMUMS 1 SPRAY

Lot 40: Rose Dreis, 1st, 2nd and 3rd:

CLASS 10 MISCELLANEOUS CUT FLOWERS

Lot 42: Coleuse Any color Charlotte Benedict, 1st;

Lot 43: Day Lily, any color use 1 stem: Renee Holtsberry, 3rd

Lot 44: Hosta, Mini 1 LF, No bloom 2” Renee Holtsberry, 1st: Maggie Clark 2nd: Erica Grooms, 3rd

Lot 45: Hosta Sm 1 LF No Bloom 2-3”; Chrissy Keever, 1st; Renee Holtsberry, 2nd: Jan Johnson, 3rd

Lot 46: Hosta, Med. No Bloom 3-5” Rose Dreis, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; Maggie Clark, 3rd

Lot 47: Hosta lg, no bloom over 5” Rose Dreis, 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd: Renee Holtsberry, 3rd

Lot 48: Hosta, Giant, no Bloom, over 9” Jan Johnson, 1st: William Drake, 3rd

Lot 49: Hosta Bloom, 1 stem, no leaf: Chrissy Keever, 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd: Renee Holtsberry, 3rd

Lot 54: Small sunflower 2-4” Chrissy Keever, 1st; Jan Johnson, 2nd

Lot 55: Small sunflower 4-6” use 1: Chrissy Keever, 1st; Megan Drake, 2nd

Lot 57: Petunia, single, 1 branch; Charlotte Benedict, 1st; Jan Johnson, 2nd; William Drake, 3rd

Lot 58: Petunia, double 1 branch; Charlote Benedict first;

Lot 59: Petunia, ruffled, 1 branch, Charlotte Benedict, 3rd

Lot 62: Verbena, Use 1 spray; Charlotte Benedict, 1st

Lot 63: Any Spec, not listed , rnd form: Rose Dreis, 1st; Maggie Clark, 2nd; Doris McManis, 3rd

Lot 64: Any Spec. not listed spray form: Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd: Charlotte Benedict, 3rd

Lot 65: Any Spec.. not listed spike form: Rose Dreis, 1st; Charlotte Benedict 2nd

Lot 67: Ornamental Grass, named, 1 stem: Kathleen Duffy, 1st: Sandra Lanum, 2nd: Charlotte Benedict, 3rd

Lot 68: Any New Var, cut flower, last 5y Charlotte Benedict, 1st and 2nd

CLASS 11 HERBS

Lot 69: Mint, 1 spray, Erica Grooms, 1st; Chrissy Keever, 2nd: Sondra Carey, 3rd

Lot 70: Sage 1 spray: Renee Holtsberry, 1st; Maggie Clark, 2nd: Chrissy Keever, 3rd

Lot 71: Dill, 1 stem; Maggie Clark, 1st: Rose Dreis, 2nd

Lot 73: Thyme 1 spray: Renee Holtsberry, 1st; Sndra Lanum, 2nd

Lot 74: Basil, 1 spray: Chrissy Keever, 1st; Renee Holtsberry, 2nd

Lot 75: Rosemary, 1 spray; Maggie Clark, 1st; Renee Holtsberry, 2nd

Lot 78: Oregano, 1 spray; Maggie Clark, 1st; Renee Holtsberry, 2nd; Erica Grooms, 3rd

Lot 79: Archillea (Yarrow) use 1: Rose Dreis, 1st; Sandra Lanum, 2nd

Lot 80: Any herb not listed: Chrissy Keever, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; Renee Holtsberry, 3rd

CLASS 12 BASKETS JUDGED HORT. QUALITY

Lot 81: Large Flowering Zinnias, Rose Dreis, 1st;

Lot 82: Small Flowering Zinnias: Kathleen Duffy, 2nd:

Lot 84: Small Flowering Marigolds: Rose Dreis, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd

Lot 88: Dahlias, Mixed Colors; Rose Dreis, 1st

Lot 89: Mixed Garden Flowers: Rose Dreis, 1st

Lot 90: Living or Dried Wreath: Sandra Lanum, 1st

Lot 92: Framed Pressed Flowers: Sandra Lanum, 1st; Charlotte Bendict, 2nd

Lot 888: Best of Show Baskets: Rose Dreis, first

CLASS 13 PLANTS AND FLOWERS

Lot 93: Container Gardening Under 1 gal: Denise Ruhl, 1st; Worner Way Farm,

2nd; Charlotte Benedict, 3rd Lot 94: Container Gardening, over 1 gal; Worner Way Farm, 1st Denise Ruhl, 2nd

Lot 95: Hanging Container with foilage plant: Doris McManis, 1st; William Drake, 2nd

Lot 96: Hanging Container w/blooming plant: Jeanne Smith, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd: Erica Grooms, 3rd

Lot 97: Geranium, plain leaf: Denise Ruhl, 1st

Lot 106: Cactus or Succulent: William Drake, 1st; Denise Ruhl, 2nd; Worner Way Farm, 3rd

Lot 109: Coleus; Maggie Clark, 1st

Lot 111: Any Plant not listed: Denise Ruhl, 1st; Maggie Clark, 2nd

Lot 113: Coll of Herbs 3+ plts, not 20”; 1st: Doris McManis

Lot 114: Mini Landscape, cntnr Not 20”: Jeanne Smith, 1st

Lot 115: Window Box Planter 3” and under: Charlotte Benedict, 1st; William Drake, 2nd

Lot 116: Silk Flower Baby Shower: Mary Fuller, 1st; Sandra Lanum, 2n;

Lot 117: Silk Flower Parallel Design, Sandra Lanum, 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd

Lot 118: Silk Flower Any Holiday: Doris McManis, 1st; Sandra Lanum, 2nd

Lot 888: Best of Show Plants and Flowers: Maggie Clark, 1st

CLASS 14 OPEN FLOWER

SHOW ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 119: Jack and the Beanstalk: Erica Grooms, 1st; Sandra Lanum, 2nd; Sondra Carey, 3rd

Lot 120: Black Beauty; Mary Fuller, 1st; Sandra Lanum, 2nd; Erica Grooms, 3rd

Lot 121: Lion King, Vicki McKinney, 1st; Ann Artrip, 2nd; Sondra Carey, 3rd

Lot 122: Snow White: Erica Grooms, 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd

Lot 123: Peter Rabbit, Charlotte Benedict, 1st

Lot 124: Cinderella; Sandra Lanum, 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd; Sondra Carey, 3rd

Lot 125: Tom Sawyer: Charlotte Benedict, 1st; Erica Grooms, 2nd; Vicki McKinney, 3rd

CLASS 16 FLOWER ARRANGEMENT

Lot 128: Rapunzel: Erica Grooms 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd;

Lot 129: Pinocchio: Sandra Lanum, 1st; Erica Grooms, 2nd

Lot 130: Toy Story; Erica Grooms, 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd

Lot 131: Peter Pan: Doris McManis, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; Sandra Lanum, 3rd

Lot 132: Alice in Wonderland: Doris McManis, 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; Sandra Lanum, 3rd

Lot 133: Winnie the Pooh: Sandra Lanum, 1st; Ann Artrip; 2nd: Vicki McKinney, 3rd

Lot 134: Old Yeller; Mary Fuller, 1st

Lot 135: Little Mermaid: Sandra Lanum, 1st; Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; Erica Grooms, 3rd;

Lot 136: Three Little Pigs: Erica Grooms, 1st; Mary Fuller, 2nd

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Erica Groooms, 1st

CLASS 17 YOUTH ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 137: Frozen 11 and under: Lilly Carey 1st

Lot 138: Cara 11 and Under: Lilly Carey, first

DEPARTMENT E POULTRY

CLASS 1 BARRED PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 4: Barred Ply Rk Pullet under 1 yr: Leila Lohr, 1st and 2nd

CLASS 6 AOV WYANDOTTE (all others)

Lot 2: AOV Wyandotte Hen over 1 yr: Standard American

Leila Lohr, 1st and 3rd: Laken Dye, 2nd

CLASS 11 AOV BRAHMA

Lot 2 AOV Brahma Hen over 1 yr: (Asiatic) Bralkili Farms, 1st

CLASS 15 LANGSHANS (ANY COLOR)

Lot 1 Langshans cock over 1 yr: Asiatic (any color)

Lot 2 Langshans hen over 1 yr: Asiatic (any color)

Lot 3: Langshans Cockerel under 1yr

Lot 4: Lanshans Pullet under1 yr:

First place in each lot: Clay Romshak

CLASS 18 BROWN LEGHORN

– LT – DR SC OR RC

Lot 2 Br Leghorn Hen over 1 yr: Mediterranean Light Dark SC or RC

1st: Clay Romshak

CLASS 21 ASTROLOP

Lot 2 Astrolop Hen over 1 yr: English: Bralkili Farms, 1st: Lelia Lohr, 2nd:

Lot 3: Astrolop Cockerel under 1yr English: Leila Lohr, 1st

CLASS 23 BUFF ORPINGTON

Lot 2: Buff Arping Hen over 1 yr: English: Bralkili Farms, 1st

Lot 4: Buff Arping Pullet under 1 yr: English 1st and 2nd: Leila Lohr

CLASS 31 PHOENIX

Lot 1: Phoenix Cock over 1 yr; Lot 2: Phoenix Hen over 1 yr; Lot 3: Phoenix Cockerel, under 1 yr; Phoenix Pullet under 1 yr: winner in each lot: Laken Dye

CLASS 33 ARAUCANAS/

AMERAUCANAS

Lot 2: Arau/Amer Hen over 1 yr: 1st and 2nd: Bralkili Farms

CLASS 34 AOV (not listed)

Lot 2: AOV Hen over 1 yr:

Lot 666: Reserve champion Standard Bird

Lot 777: Champion Standard Bird:

Winner in the last three categories: Leila Lohr

CLASS 41 BUFF BRAHMA

Lot 1: Buff Brahma Cock over 1 yr: 1st: Leila Lohr

Lot 2: Buff Brahma Hen over 1yr: Leslie Lohr, 1st; Joy Smith 2nd and 3rd

CLASS 43 LIGHT BRAHMA

Lot 1: Brahma Cock over 1 yr: Lot 2: Lt Brahma Hen over 1 yr; Lot 4: Lt. Brahma Pullet under 1 yr: each Bantam feathered leg: Clay Romshak, 1st

in each lot

CLASS 44 BLACK COCHIN

Lot 1: Lt Bl Cochin Cock, over 1yr; Lot 2: Bl Cochin Hen over 1 yr; Lot 3:

Bl Cochin Cockerel, under 1yr: Lot 4: Bl Cochin Pullet under 1yr:

Clay Romshak, first in each Lot: Bralkili Farms, second in Lot 2

CLASS 55 ROSE COMB (any color)

Lot 1: Rose Comb Cock over 1yr: Bantams Rose Comb Clean Leg:

1st: Clay Romshak; Lot 2: Rose Comb Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Clay Romshak

2nd and 3rd: Leila Lohr

CLASS 58 BLK WYANDOTTE

Lot 1: Bl Wyandotte Cock, over 1 yr; Lot 2: Bl Wyandotte Hen, over 1 yr;

Lot 3: Bl Wyandotte Cockerel under 1 yr: Lot 4: Bl Wyandotte Pullet Under

1 yr: 1st in each Lot: Clay Romshak

CLASS 59 PARTRIDGE WYANDOTTE

Lot 3: Part Wyand Cockerel under 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comb Clean Leg;

Lot 4: Part Wyand Pullet under 1 yr: 1st n both lots: Leila Lohr

CLASS 60 WHITE WYANDOTTE

Lot 1 Wh Wyandotte Cock; Lot 2: Wh Wyandotte Hen over 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comb Clean Leg; 1st in both lots: Clay Romshak

CLASS 61; AOV WYANDOTE

Lot 2: AOV Wyand hen: over 1 yr: Bantams Rose comb Clean Leg;

1st: Bralkili Farms

CLASS 64 BLACK TAILED JAPANESE

Lot 1 Bl Tall Japanese Cock over 1 yr; Lot 2: Bl Tail Japanese Hen over 1 yr

Joy Smith, 1st in Lot 1; and first in Lot 2

LOT 66 AOV JAPANESE

Lot 1, AOV Japanese Cock over 1 yr: Lot 2: AOV Japanese Hen over 1yr

Lot 4 : AOV Japanese Pullet Under 1 yr. Joy Smith 1st in Lot 1, 2 and 4

and second in Lot 2

CLASS 67 BANTAM

LEGHORN ANY COLOR

Lot 1, Bantam Leghorn Cock, over 1 yr; Lot 2: Bantam Leghorn Hen over 1 yr; Clay Romshak, first both lots

CLASS 71 WHITE PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 1: White Plymouth Rock Cock: Lot 2: White Plymouth Rock Hen; Lot 4:

White Plymouth Rock Pullet Under 1 yr: Clay Romshak, 1st in each Lot

CLASS 73 RHODE ISLAND RED

Lot 1: RI Red Cock; Bantams Single Comp Leg each over 1 yr: 1st 2nd 3rd; Joy Smith

Lot 2: RI Red Hen: Bantams Single Comb Leg: each over 1 yr: 1st, 2nd 3rd: Joy Smith

Lot 3: RI Red Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st Joy Smith

CLASS 74 AOV SC CLEAN LEG

Lot 1 AOV SC Clean Cock over 1 yr: Lot 2: AOV SC Clean Hen; Bralkili Fams

1st in both lots

CLASS 79 SUMATRA

Lot 1: Sumatra Cock over 1 yr: 1st, 2nd, 3rd: Joy Smith

Lot 2: Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: 1st, 2nd 3rd; Emory Smith

CLASS 80 ARANCANAS/AMERICANAS

Lot 2 Aran/Amer Hen 1st: Bralkili Farms

CLASS 83 BB RED OLD ENGLISH

Lot 1: BB Red Eng Cock over 1 yr; Lot 2: BB Red Eng Hen over 1 yr; Lot 3

BB Red Eng Cockerel, under 1 yr: Lot 4: BB Red Eng Pullet under 1yr:

Rick Thomas 1st in each Lot

CLASS 86 SILVER DUCK WING ENGLISH

Lot 1 S Duck Eng Cock over 1 yr: Lot 2: S Duck Eng Hen over 1 yr

1st: Rick Thomas

CLASS 89 ANY VARIETY FANCY BIRD

Lot 666: Res Champ Bantam Bird and Lot 777: Champion Bantam Bird

1st: Clay Romshak in both lots

CLASS 91 WHITE MUSCOVY

Lot 1: W. Muc Old Drake over 1 yr: Ducks: 1st: Rick Thomas

CLASS 92 COLORED MUSCOVY

Lot 2: CL Mus Old Hen over Ducks: 1yr; 1st: Rick Thomas

Lot 4: CL Mus Young Hen 1 yr: Ducks: 1st: Katelyn Votaw

CLASS 93 ROUEN

Lot 1 Rou Old Drake over 1 yr; Lot 2: Rou Old Hen over 1 yr:

Ducks: 1st in both lots: Rick Thomas

CLASS 96 BLK RUNNER DUCK

Lot 3: Black Runn Young Drake 1st: Laken Dye

CLASS 97 AOV RUNNER DUCK

Lot 3 AOV Run Young Drake; 1st: Laken Dye;

Lot 4: AOV Run Young Hen 1 yr: Laken Dye 1st and 2nd

CLASS 98 GRAY CALLS

Lot 1: Gr Cal Old Drake Over 1 yr: Ducks: 1st: Lot 2: Gr Cal Old Hen over 1 yr

Lot 3 Gr Cal Young Drake Under 1 yr: Lot 4: Gr Cal Young Hen under 1 yr

1st in each lot: Rick Thomas

CLASS 99 WHITE CALLS

Lot 1 Wh Cal Old Drake over 1 yr; 1st: Rick Thomas

Lot 3: Wh Cal Old Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Rick Thomas

CLASS 103 BLK EAST INDIES

Lot 1: Bk Ind Old Drake over 1 yr:

Lot 2: Bk Ind Old Hen over 1 yr

Winner in both lots: Rick Thomas

CLASS 104 AOV DUCKS ALL COLORS

Lot 3: AOV Young Drake Under 1 yr: Ducks: 1st: Lakon Dye

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Duck: 1st: Rick Thomas

Lot 777: Champion Duck: 1st: Emory Smith

CLASS 111 SEBASTOPOL

Lot 1 Seb Old Gander Over 1yr:

Lot 2: Seb Old Goose Over 1 yr

Lot 3: seb Young Gander Under 1 yr

1st in each lot: Laken Dye

CLASS 112 AOV GEESE

Lot 1: AOV Old Gander over 1 yr;

Lot 2: AOV Old Goose over 1 yr

Lot 777: Grand Champion Goose

1st in all Lots: Rick Thomas

CLASS 117 BROAD BREASTED WHITE

Lot 3 B. B Wh Young Tom: 1st: Cooper Nelson

Lot 777: Champion Turkey: 1st: Cooper Nelson

Lot 888: Reserve Bird of Show 1st; Rick Thomas

Lot 999: Grand champ Bird of Show: 1st: Clay Romshak

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

