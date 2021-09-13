Edison holds alumni banquet

EDISON — The 104th and 105th Edison Alumni Banquet was held Sept. 4 at the Edison Enterprise Baptist Church’s recreation room.

Fifty-two people attended with a meal served by the Galion KFC.

President Donna Osborn presided over the business meeting. A discussion concerning next year’s banquet was held. No date was set and officers will make that decision.

New slate of officers: President, Phyllis Miller; Vice President, Cody Bedwell; Secretary, Karen Benson; Treasurer, Walter Benson.

Trustees: Jim and Donna Osborn, Paul Darling, Billie Pangborn, Charlene Fliger and Harold Wren.

Oldest man present was Jim Osborn and oldest woman present was Virginia Hetrick. There were 13 present from the honored classes of 1950, 1951, 1955, 1956, 1960 and 1961.

There were several first-time attendees. Several states were represented, including Washington, Nevada, Florida and Tennessee.