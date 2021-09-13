MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Sept. 3-12

HARASSMENT

A man said his girlfriend’s daughter is being harassed by someone known to them. An officer is investigating the complaint.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

A report of reckless operation of a vehicle on West High Street was investigated. Traffic stop resulted in driver being given a warning for a cracked windshield.

DRIVER CITED

A woman was cited on South Cherry and South streets for driving under suspension.

CITATIONS

A man was cited for driving without an operator’s license and no seat belt on the passenger at East High and Bank streets.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A resident of West High Street reported hearing someone walking around her house. Patrol was unable to find anyone.

NARCOTICS FOUND

Officer responded to a non-injury accident on West High Street where a vehicle struck a pole. The operator was cited on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control. He was in possession of Xanax, and a felony indictment will be requested upon receipt of test results.

VANDALISM

A resident of West High Street reported both rear tires on his car were punctured sometime overnight.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West High and Main streets.

VEHICLE HIT

A man was cited for failure to control after striking a parked vehicle on East Center Street.

NARCOTICS, FIREARM

A motorist was stopped on West Marion Road for a speeding violation. A probable cause search resulted in marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, a loaded stolen firearm and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Suspected pills were found on her person.

DOMESTIC ISSUE

Officer responded to Iberia Street residence regarding an argument and one person being locked out. They were advised each would receive a disorderly conduct summons if it persisted.

POLE STRUCK

A motorist left the roadway and struck a utility pole on North Cherry Street.

IDENTITY THEFT

A resident said someone was trying to access his bank account. He contacted the bank and opened a fraud claim.