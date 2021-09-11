MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

MORROW COUNTY FAIR PREMIUM PLACING

DEPARTMENT D SWINE

CLASS 2 BERKSHIRE

Lot 3: Berkshire February Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 2nd: Haylee Walker

Lot 666: Berkshire Reserve Champion: 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 777: Berkshire Breed Champion: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

CLASS 4 DUROC

Lot 2: Duroc January Gilt: 1st: Joe Beck and Family

Lot 3: Duroc February Gilt: 1st: Remmington Looker; 2nd: Katie Gossett HA-GO Farms; 3rd: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 4th: Katie Gossett HA-GO Farm

Lot 4: Duroc March Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen; 2nd: Grace Keen

Lot 666: Duroc Reserve Champion: 1st: Grace Keen; Lot 777: Duroc Champ ion:: 1st: Glory Keen

CLASS 5 HAMPSHIRE

Lot 3: Hampshire February Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen; 2nd: Next Generation Ulrey

Farm; 3rd: Rush Family Farm; 4th: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 666: Hampshire Reserve Champion: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 777: Hampshire Champion: 1st: Glory Keen

CLASS 6 HEREFORD

Lot 3: Hereford February Gilt: 1st: Ruhl Family Farm; 2nd: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 666: Hereford Reserve Champion: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 777: Hereford Champion: 1st: Ruhl Family Farm

CLASS 9 SPOTTED

Lot 2: Spotted January Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 3: Spotted February Gilt: 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Barker Family Farms; 3rd: Ruhl Family Farm 4th: Grace Keen

Lot 666: Spotted Reserve Champion: 1st: Grace Keen

Lot 777: Spotted Champion: 1st: Barker Family Farms

CLASS 10 YORKSHIRE

Lot 2: Yorkshire January Gilt: 1st: Joe Beck and family

CLASS 11 CROSSBRED

Lot 2 Crossbred January Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm

Lot 3: Crossbred February Gilt: 1st: Liam Bowersmith; 2nd: Hailey Looker; 3rd and 4th: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 5th: Liam Bowersmith; 6th: Grainger Adams

Lot 666: Crossbred Res Champion: 1st: Hailey Looker

Lot 777: Crossbred Champion: 1st: Liam Bowersmith

CLASS 12 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 888: Reserve Grand Champion Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen

Lot 999: Grand Champion Gilt: 1st: Barker Family Farms

DEPARTMENT C GOAT

CLASS 1 BOER-FULL BLOODED W PAPERS

Lot 1 Doe Kids- 0-12 month: 1st: Bella White; 2nd: Bentley Walker

Lot 2: Dry Year 13-24 Mo Never Freshened: 1st: Sebastian Whit

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over: 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boer- Full: 1st: Sebastian White

CLASS 2 BOER % w papers 1/2-15/16%

Lot 1 Doe Kids -0-12 months: 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Sebastian White; 4th: Bentley Walker

Lot 2: Dry Year 13-24 months never fresh: 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Haylee Walker;

Lot 4: Aged Doe – 25 months and over: 1st: Bella White

CLASS 3 UTILITY BOER-CROSS NOT W/DAIRY

Lot 1 – Doe Kid- 0-12 months: 1st: Ashley Cooper; 2nd: Bentley Walker; 3rd: Haylee Walker

Lot 2: Dry Year -13-24 mo never fresh: 1st: Rick Thomas; 2nd: Bella White

Lot 3: Doe Yearling – 13-24 months: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Aged Doe- 25 months and over: 1st: Sebastian White; 2nd and 3rd Charlene Pace

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Sebastian White

Lot 777: 1st: Champion Utility Boer: Rick Thomas

Lot 888: Supreme Champ Boer: 1st: Bella White

CLASS 4 ALPINE

Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 months; 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 777: Champion Alpine: 1st: Laken Dye

CLASS 5 NUBIAN

Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 7: Dry Year: 13-24 mo NF 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 mo: 1st and 2nd: Laken Dye; Lot 10:

Old Doe: 49 plus months: 1st and 2nd; Laken Dye

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nubian: 1st Laken Dye;

Lot 777: Champion Nubian: 1st: Laken Dye

CLASS 6 LAMANCHA

Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 months NF: 1st and 2nd: Katelyn Votaw

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Lamancha:1st: Katelyn Votaw

Lot 777: Champion Lamancha: 1st: Katelyn Votaw

CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY NO PAPERS

Lot 6 Doe Kids- 0-12 mo: 1st and 2nd: Echo Run Farm

Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 months: 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace

3rd: Echo Run Farm; 4th: Megan Beck

Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 months: 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace

Lot 10: Old Doe: 49 plus months: 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd: Echo Run Farm

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Echo Run Farm

Lot 777: Champion Utlity Dairy: 1st: Megan Beck

CLASS 9 SAANEN

Lot 8: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st and 2nd: Echo Run Farm; 3rd and 4th: Earl Jr Saylor

Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 mo: 1st and 2nd: Earl Jr Saylor

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Saanen: 1st: Earl Jr Saylor

Lot 777: Champion Saanen: 1st: Earl Jr Saylor

CLASS 10 OBERHASLI

Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Echo Run Farm

Lot 7; Dry Year -13-24 MO NF Lot 9: 25-48 mo; Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus mo

1st in each lot Echo Run Farm

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Oberhasli: 1st: Echo Run Farm

Lot 777: Champion Oberhasli: 1st: Echo Run Farm

CLASS 11 NIGERIANS

Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Munday family; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Laken Dye; 4th: Munday family

Lot 7: Dry Year – 13-24 mo NF: 1st: Laken Dye; 2nd: Branden Gamble

Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 mo; 1st: Munday family; 2nd: Laken Dye

Lot 10: Old Doe: 49 plus mo: 1st: Laken Dye; 2nd and 3rd: Munday family

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nigerians: 1st: Munday family

Lot 777: Champion Nigerians: 1st: Laken Dye

CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY

Lot 15: Pyg Grd Dry Year – 13-24 mo NF: 1st and 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Megan Beck

Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Josh Irwin; 2nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Celia Hall; 4th: Josh Irwin

Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe – 49 MO plus:

1st: Josh Irwin; 2nd: Bralkili Farms; 3rd: Josh Irwin; 4th: Bralkili Farms; 5th: Megan Beck

Lot 19: Pygmy Reg Doe Kids 0-6 month: 1st: Mary Hughes;

Lot 21: Pyg Ref Dry Year 13-24 Mo NF 1st: Gali family

Lot 23: Pygmy Reg Aged Doe 25-48 mo: 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Gali family

Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe 49 mo: 1st: Gali family

Lot 25: Dam and daughters: 1st: Megan Beck

Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers; 0-12 months; 1st and 2nd: Bentley Walker

Lot 27: Pygmy Wethers – 13-24 months; 1st Josh Irwin

Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers – 25-59 months: 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd: Gali Family; 3rd and 4th: Maya Trainer

Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers – 60 months: 1st: Adam Gamble; 2nd: Bralkili Farms; 3rd: Branden Gamble

Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Josh Irwin

Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Josh Irwin

Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Maya Trainer

Lot 444: Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Gali family

Lot 555: Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Adam Gamble

Lot 666: Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Josh Irwin

Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st: Gali family

Lot 888: Overall Supreme: 1st: Laken Dye

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

