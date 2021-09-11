MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

MORROW COUNTY FAIR PREMIUM PLACING
DEPARTMENT D SWINE
CLASS 2 BERKSHIRE
Lot 3: Berkshire February Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 2nd: Haylee Walker
Lot 666: Berkshire Reserve Champion: 1st: Haylee Walker
Lot 777: Berkshire Breed Champion: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
CLASS 4 DUROC
Lot 2: Duroc January Gilt: 1st: Joe Beck and Family
Lot 3: Duroc February Gilt: 1st: Remmington Looker; 2nd: Katie Gossett HA-GO Farms; 3rd: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 4th: Katie Gossett HA-GO Farm
Lot 4: Duroc March Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen; 2nd: Grace Keen
Lot 666: Duroc Reserve Champion: 1st: Grace Keen; Lot 777: Duroc Champ ion:: 1st: Glory Keen
CLASS 5 HAMPSHIRE
Lot 3: Hampshire February Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen; 2nd: Next Generation Ulrey
Farm; 3rd: Rush Family Farm; 4th: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 666: Hampshire Reserve Champion: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 777: Hampshire Champion: 1st: Glory Keen
CLASS 6 HEREFORD
Lot 3: Hereford February Gilt: 1st: Ruhl Family Farm; 2nd: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 666: Hereford Reserve Champion: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 777: Hereford Champion: 1st: Ruhl Family Farm
CLASS 9 SPOTTED
Lot 2: Spotted January Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 3: Spotted February Gilt: 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Barker Family Farms; 3rd: Ruhl Family Farm 4th: Grace Keen
Lot 666: Spotted Reserve Champion: 1st: Grace Keen
Lot 777: Spotted Champion: 1st: Barker Family Farms
CLASS 10 YORKSHIRE
Lot 2: Yorkshire January Gilt: 1st: Joe Beck and family
CLASS 11 CROSSBRED
Lot 2 Crossbred January Gilt: 1st: Next Generation Ulrey Farm
Lot 3: Crossbred February Gilt: 1st: Liam Bowersmith; 2nd: Hailey Looker; 3rd and 4th: Next Generation Ulrey Farm; 5th: Liam Bowersmith; 6th: Grainger Adams
Lot 666: Crossbred Res Champion: 1st: Hailey Looker
Lot 777: Crossbred Champion: 1st: Liam Bowersmith
CLASS 12 ALL OTHER BREEDS
Lot 888: Reserve Grand Champion Gilt: 1st: Glory Keen
Lot 999: Grand Champion Gilt: 1st: Barker Family Farms
DEPARTMENT C GOAT
CLASS 1 BOER-FULL BLOODED W PAPERS
Lot 1 Doe Kids- 0-12 month: 1st: Bella White; 2nd: Bentley Walker
Lot 2: Dry Year 13-24 Mo Never Freshened: 1st: Sebastian Whit
Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over: 1st: Haylee Walker
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boer- Full: 1st: Sebastian White
CLASS 2 BOER % w papers 1/2-15/16%
Lot 1 Doe Kids -0-12 months: 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Sebastian White; 4th: Bentley Walker
Lot 2: Dry Year 13-24 months never fresh: 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Haylee Walker;
Lot 4: Aged Doe – 25 months and over: 1st: Bella White
CLASS 3 UTILITY BOER-CROSS NOT W/DAIRY
Lot 1 – Doe Kid- 0-12 months: 1st: Ashley Cooper; 2nd: Bentley Walker; 3rd: Haylee Walker
Lot 2: Dry Year -13-24 mo never fresh: 1st: Rick Thomas; 2nd: Bella White
Lot 3: Doe Yearling – 13-24 months: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler
Lot 4: Aged Doe- 25 months and over: 1st: Sebastian White; 2nd and 3rd Charlene Pace
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Sebastian White
Lot 777: 1st: Champion Utility Boer: Rick Thomas
Lot 888: Supreme Champ Boer: 1st: Bella White
CLASS 4 ALPINE
Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 months; 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 777: Champion Alpine: 1st: Laken Dye
CLASS 5 NUBIAN
Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 7: Dry Year: 13-24 mo NF 1st: Laken Dye; Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 mo: 1st and 2nd: Laken Dye; Lot 10:
Old Doe: 49 plus months: 1st and 2nd; Laken Dye
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nubian: 1st Laken Dye;
Lot 777: Champion Nubian: 1st: Laken Dye
CLASS 6 LAMANCHA
Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 months NF: 1st and 2nd: Katelyn Votaw
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Lamancha:1st: Katelyn Votaw
Lot 777: Champion Lamancha: 1st: Katelyn Votaw
CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY NO PAPERS
Lot 6 Doe Kids- 0-12 mo: 1st and 2nd: Echo Run Farm
Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 months: 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace
3rd: Echo Run Farm; 4th: Megan Beck
Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 months: 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace
Lot 10: Old Doe: 49 plus months: 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd: Echo Run Farm
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Echo Run Farm
Lot 777: Champion Utlity Dairy: 1st: Megan Beck
CLASS 9 SAANEN
Lot 8: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st and 2nd: Echo Run Farm; 3rd and 4th: Earl Jr Saylor
Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 mo: 1st and 2nd: Earl Jr Saylor
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Saanen: 1st: Earl Jr Saylor
Lot 777: Champion Saanen: 1st: Earl Jr Saylor
CLASS 10 OBERHASLI
Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Echo Run Farm
Lot 7; Dry Year -13-24 MO NF Lot 9: 25-48 mo; Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus mo
1st in each lot Echo Run Farm
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Oberhasli: 1st: Echo Run Farm
Lot 777: Champion Oberhasli: 1st: Echo Run Farm
CLASS 11 NIGERIANS
Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Munday family; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Laken Dye; 4th: Munday family
Lot 7: Dry Year – 13-24 mo NF: 1st: Laken Dye; 2nd: Branden Gamble
Lot 9: Aged Doe: 25-48 mo; 1st: Munday family; 2nd: Laken Dye
Lot 10: Old Doe: 49 plus mo: 1st: Laken Dye; 2nd and 3rd: Munday family
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nigerians: 1st: Munday family
Lot 777: Champion Nigerians: 1st: Laken Dye
CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY
Lot 15: Pyg Grd Dry Year – 13-24 mo NF: 1st and 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Megan Beck
Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Josh Irwin; 2nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Celia Hall; 4th: Josh Irwin
Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe – 49 MO plus:
1st: Josh Irwin; 2nd: Bralkili Farms; 3rd: Josh Irwin; 4th: Bralkili Farms; 5th: Megan Beck
Lot 19: Pygmy Reg Doe Kids 0-6 month: 1st: Mary Hughes;
Lot 21: Pyg Ref Dry Year 13-24 Mo NF 1st: Gali family
Lot 23: Pygmy Reg Aged Doe 25-48 mo: 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Gali family
Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe 49 mo: 1st: Gali family
Lot 25: Dam and daughters: 1st: Megan Beck
Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers; 0-12 months; 1st and 2nd: Bentley Walker
Lot 27: Pygmy Wethers – 13-24 months; 1st Josh Irwin
Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers – 25-59 months: 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd: Gali Family; 3rd and 4th: Maya Trainer
Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers – 60 months: 1st: Adam Gamble; 2nd: Bralkili Farms; 3rd: Branden Gamble
Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Josh Irwin
Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Josh Irwin
Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Maya Trainer
Lot 444: Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Gali family
Lot 555: Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Adam Gamble
Lot 666: Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Josh Irwin
Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st: Gali family
Lot 888: Overall Supreme: 1st: Laken Dye
— Compiled by Evelyn Long