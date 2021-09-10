Cardington to receive rescue grant funds

CARDINGTON — Finance was the topic when Village Council met Tuesday, Sept. 7, with all members present.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry explained the village has been notified the village’s registration for the American Rescue Plan grant was approved on Aug. 26, 2021. “We should be receiving our first half disbursement of $108,469.72 this month,” she said.

Meeting the requirements council approved an ordinance establishing the local fiscal Recovery Fund. The ordinance states the total anticipated funds are $216,939 with the first half received, as noted.

Fry said, “I have worked on the Revenue Loss Calculation per the US Treasury requirements, and unfortunately we do not qualify for revenue loss and these funds will need to be used for infrastructure (water/sewer) projects.”

In other matters:

• Council approved two other ordinances, one amending the permanent budget for 2021 (resources) and the other amending the permanent appropriations for fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

• Bills totaling $60,692.67 were approved for payment and included $3,500 to OHM for Park Street paving and $825 to OHM for the West Main Street sidewalk project.

• Fry said a four-person team will participate in the upcoming Trap Shoot sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 9. Participating will be Walt Pollock, Hunter Pollock, Tim Edgell and Carmen Smith.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department took a total 81 calls for service in August. The department will be providing security at all home football games beginning Sept. 10. Officer Kiefer is back in the school for the 2021-2022 school year. He also said the department will be scheduling the annual firearms re-qualification soon. He will update council on the date and any other pertinent information.

• Council approved an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Strawser Paving Company for the installation of the West Main Street sidewalk and adding additional footage to Second Street alternate #1. It was explained the original plans for the Second Street did not include the correct footage and it has to be extended to the post office drive.

The additional expense added to the West Main Street project totals $9,522.77.

• Council discussed preliminary plans for Halloween.

• They will meet next on Sept. 20.