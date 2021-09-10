Meetings, events

• 55+ Donut Day, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. For anyone age 55 and older. Donuts, coffee, juice and conversation.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, fall rummage sale, Oct. 7-9; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Kids AField Education Safety Course, Sept. 24-26. Free to those age 11 and up. Location is 768 County Road 26, Marengo. Go to oaklandparkconservationclub.org/upcoming-events to register.

• From Citizen to Patriot hosting free Constitution Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. The event will showcase the U.S. Constitution with guest speaker Tom Witkowski. Door prizes, refreshments, and resources. For more information, contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679 or gregjaye@gmail.com

• Due to continuing virus concerns, the First Families Luncheon, scheduled for Sept. 18 and hosted by the Morrow County Genealogical Society has been canceled. Details of a reschedule will follow.

• Cardington-Lincoln Public Library welcomes you and your children to the 2021-2022 STEPS Story Time. Beginning Sept. 21, Story Time will be held each Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. until May 24. As always, younger siblings are welcome.

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Sept. 19, 2 p.m.; Dog Days; Bring your pet for a hike or not. Oct. 3, Maple Syrup Production. Producer program and samples. Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m., Planets and Pumpkins. Details at the MSWCD office 419-946-7923.

Canceled

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors Sept. 19 meeting has been canceled.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

