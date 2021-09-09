Pie, cake auction nets $9,625

MOUNT GILEAD — A total of $9,625 was raised when the annual pie and cake auction was held during the Morrow County Fair.

Twenty-five pies and cakes were auctioned by Spencer Adams, auctioneer, assisted by ringmen Bill Creswell and Ron Williams.

All money raised goes to the Senior Fair board. Each of the winners is given a basket and a rosette.

The Grand Champion pie, a raspberry, was baked by Lynn Fraizer and purchased for $400 by the Morrow County Republicans. The reserve champion pie, a pecan was baked by Cindy Chapman and purchased for $500 by Pat Davies, Morrow County Auditor.

The Grand champion cake and the reserve champion cake were both baked by Melissa Ferraraccio in memory of her sister, Pam Fraizer.

The grand champion cake was purchased for $400 by the Morrow County Pork Producers and the reserve champion cake was purchased for $375 by Don and Andrew Wick.

The grand champion children’s cake a banana split, was baked by Kinley Holtsberry. This award is made to a child in the 7-10 age group.

Kinley’s cake was purchased by D & F Seed Service for $475.

The reserve champion children’s cake was baked by Megan Drake and purchased by the Morrow County Pork Producers and Tidy Tim’s for $500. Representing the Morrow County Pork Producers was Tom Blankenship and Kyle Hack represented Tidy Tim’s.

From left: Andrew Wick and Don Wick with the reserve champion cake baked by Michelle Ferraraccio, center, in memory of her sister, Pam Frazier it was purchased by the Wicks for $375. On the right are the purchaser of the grand champion cake, also baked by Melissa. It is being held by Tom Blankenship of the Morrow County Pork Producers who purchased it for $400. On the far right are are Cassidy and and Mary Neviska with the Pork Producers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_2021-fair-cake-winners-1.jpg From left: Andrew Wick and Don Wick with the reserve champion cake baked by Michelle Ferraraccio, center, in memory of her sister, Pam Frazier it was purchased by the Wicks for $375. On the right are the purchaser of the grand champion cake, also baked by Melissa. It is being held by Tom Blankenship of the Morrow County Pork Producers who purchased it for $400. On the far right are are Cassidy and and Mary Neviska with the Pork Producers. In this photo are the the bakers and purchases of the Morrow County Fair’s grand champion pies. From left: Republicans who purchased the Grand champion pie a raspberry baked by Lynn Fraizer and purchased for $400 by the Morrow County Republicans. John Hinton, Tom Elkin, Dan Osborne, Tim Seigfried, Lynn Fraizer, and on the far right is Tim Abraham. Third from right is Cindy Chapman with the reserve champion pie, a pecan purchased for $400 by Pat Davies, second from right. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_2021-Fair-Pie-auction-1.jpg In this photo are the the bakers and purchases of the Morrow County Fair’s grand champion pies. From left: Republicans who purchased the Grand champion pie a raspberry baked by Lynn Fraizer and purchased for $400 by the Morrow County Republicans. John Hinton, Tom Elkin, Dan Osborne, Tim Seigfried, Lynn Fraizer, and on the far right is Tim Abraham. Third from right is Cindy Chapman with the reserve champion pie, a pecan purchased for $400 by Pat Davies, second from right. Kinley Holtsberry with the grand champion cake for age group 7-10. The banana split cake was purchased for $475 by D & F Seed Service. She is pictured with Don and Pat Denton. Brilee Drake is pictured in the center with her father, Bill Drake, holding the reserve champion cake, a banana split cake which was purchased by Tidy Tim’s and Morrow County Pork Producers for $500. On the right are Kyle Hack from Tidy Tim’s and Tom Blankenship from the Morrow County Pork Producers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_Pie-and-cake-winners-young-bakers-2021-1.jpg Kinley Holtsberry with the grand champion cake for age group 7-10. The banana split cake was purchased for $475 by D & F Seed Service. She is pictured with Don and Pat Denton. Brilee Drake is pictured in the center with her father, Bill Drake, holding the reserve champion cake, a banana split cake which was purchased by Tidy Tim’s and Morrow County Pork Producers for $500. On the right are Kyle Hack from Tidy Tim’s and Tom Blankenship from the Morrow County Pork Producers.