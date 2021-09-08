MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT A BEEF CATTLE

CLASS 1 ABERDEEN ANGUS

Lot 1 Angus Junior Calf; 1st and 2nd: Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 6: Angus Late Jr Yrling Heifer: 1st and 2nd: Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 9: Angus 2 yr old and under 4 w/calf: Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 10: Angus 4 yr old & under 7 yrs: 1st and 2nd: Cooper Angus Farm

CLASS 2 HEREFORD POLLED HEREFORD

Lot 3 Hereford Senior Heifer Calf: 1st: Tiffany Prest

Lot 5: Hereford Early/SummerYrlingHalf: 1st: Brooke Jagger

Lot 6: Hereford Late Jr Yrling Heifer: 1st: Tiffany Prest

Lot 7: Hereford Early Jr Yrling Heif: 1st: Natalie Jagger

CLASS 3 MAINE

Lot 1: Maine Junior Heifer Calf: Heifers 1st: Holly Barga

Lot 6: Maine Late Jr Yrling Heifer: Heifers: 1st: Holly Barga

CLASS 5 SIMMENTAL

Lot 1: Simmental Junior Heifer calf: 1st: Meimer Farms; 2nd: Beck Simmental; 3rd: Meimer Farms; 4th: Ryan & Brooke LaRoche

Lot 5: Simm Early SummerYrling Heifer: Heifers: 1st: Beck Simmental; 2nd: Ryan & Brooke LaRoche

Lot 6: Simm Late Junior Yrling Heifer: Heifers: 1st: Kamle Skidmore

Lot 7: Simm Early Jr Yrling Heifer: Heifers: 1st: Kamle Skidmore; 2nd: Meimer Farms

Lot 10: Simm 4 yr old & under 7 yrs: cow w/calf born after Jan 1, 2014

1st: Beck Smmmental

CLASS 6 CROSSBREED

Lot 1 Crossbred Junior Heifer Calf; Heifers: 1st: Mason Powell; 2nd: Brandum Show Cattle; 3rd: Coleman Stock Farm; 4th: Meimer Farms

Lot 6: Cross Late Jr Yrling Heifer: Heifers; 1st: Holly Barga; 2nd: Brandum Show Cattle; 3rd: Carey McFarland

Lot 7: Crossbred Early Jr Yrling Heifer: Heifers: 1st: Beck Simmental; 2nd: Coleman Stock Farm; 3rd: Lydia Shaffer; 4th: Carey McFarland

CLASS 7 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 1: Other Junior Heifer Calf: Heifers: 1st: Bralkili Farms

Lot 6: Other Late Junior/Yrling Heifer:

Heifers: 1st: Morgan Powell; 2nd: Bralkili Farms: 3rd: Elizabeth Leonhard; 4th: Lydia Leonhard

Lot 8: Other Senior Yearling Heifer: 1st: Walker Farms

Lot 9: Other 2 years old & under 4 w/calf: cow/calf born after Jan 1, 2014: 1st: Bralkili Farms:

Lot 1000: Supreme Heifer: 1st: Morgan Powell;

Lot 1001: Reserve Heifer: Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 1002: 3rd Heifer: 1st: Karole Skidmore

Lot 1003: Supreme Cow/Calf:Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 1004: Reserve Cow/Calf: 1st: Beck Simmental

Lot 1005: 3rd Place Cow/Calf: 1st: Cooper Angus Farm

Lot 1006: Supreme Feeder 1st: Eichorn Family Famrs

Lot 1007: Reserve Feeder 1st: Karli Gaddis

Lot 1008: 3rd Place Feeder: 1st: Mason Powell

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

