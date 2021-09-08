The following cases were considered during the Sept. 7 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Betty J. Anderson, Cardington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Michael J. Behrend II, Geneva, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Bryan M. Dunn, Kenton, speed 35 mph in municipality, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Darryl W. Ellis, Columbus, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

Joseph C. Erb, Marengo, seatbelt/driver, paid waiver.

Amberlynn Gibson, Mansfield, expired plates, guilty, paid waiver.

Morgan M. Hughes, Sunbury, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Shaylah N. Monnette, Delaware, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Teresa M. Phillips, Cardington, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Chris A. Schrecengost, Marysville, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Nathaniel Smollen, Lucas, speed 35 mph in municipality, assessed fines and costs.

Larry N. Squires, Fredericktown, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.