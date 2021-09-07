Hoffman recognized for fire service

MOUNT GILEAD — Longtime village employee Tim Hoffman was honored for his service before Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Jamie Brucker read the citation that presented to Hoffman.

“Tim has served the fire department in a most commendable and professional manner. He has dedicated many hours to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Mount Gilead — the education, training and leadership.”

Hoffman has been a firefighter for nearly 40 years.

“The village is most grateful for the tireless devotion to duty and personal sacrifice made, Brucker said. “We convey best wishes on his future endeavors.”

“It’s been an enjoyable ride,” Hoffman said.

In other business:

• The recycling containers have been passed out and the program is going well, said Village Administrator Derek Allen. “We hope there will be more recycling and less trash being hauled to the landfill.”

• Allen thanked the village crews for their response to the heavy rainfall two weeks ago. About 5 inches of rain was recorded in several areas of the village.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle while crossing South Main Street from the Morrow County Fair on Sept. 3. Both were taken to the hospital and one sustained life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of the crash, it is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

• Lakey reported both Dodge Charger patrol cars were being serviced.

• Calls for service were up from last year, 133 calls to 107, for the period Aug. 17-Sept. 6.

Firefighter Tim Hoffman recognized by the Village of Mount Gilead and Mayor Jamie Brucker for 40 years of service. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241495546_10216697456543927_5880835200678330447_n.jpg Firefighter Tim Hoffman recognized by the Village of Mount Gilead and Mayor Jamie Brucker for 40 years of service.