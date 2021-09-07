Forbes names Park National one of Ohio’s best banks

NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Bank was recently named to Forbes’ fourth annual listing of America’s Best Banks in Each State for 2021.

The ranking from Forbes recognizes the top financial institutions in each state that best serve their customers’ needs. Park National Bank was listed as one of the Best-In-State Banks 2021 for Ohio.Banks were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, and were also assessed in these areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

“We are honored to be recognized by a publication of Forbes’ caliber. Being named one of Ohio’s best banks is a tribute to our associates who do an outstanding job taking care of our customers each day,” Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said.

“Through the challenges of the past year, our bankers have been dedicated to putting our customers first, striving to serve them in new ways. Our clients continue to count on us to support the people and organizations in our local communities.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista, a global business data platform specializing in market and consumer data, to gauge which banks across the country have the most satisfied customers. The partnership assessed nearly 25,000 customers in the United States for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Of the nearly 5,000 FDIC-insured banks in America, only 135 made Forbes’ nationwide list and just five in Ohio.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Bank had $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2021). Founded in 1908, ithas over 100 offices and ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, and the Carolinas.