MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT M ARTS AND CRAFTS WINNERS

CLASS 1 PAINTING OIL OR ACRYLIC

Lot 1 Animal/Bird (Realistic)

1st: Julie Smith; Carol Weiss, 2nd and 3rd

Lot 2: Snow/L and/Sea-Scape (oil/acry)

1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 4: Floral (Realistic)

1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Carol Weiss; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 5: People (Not portrait)

1st: Carol Weiss

Lot 6: Miscellaneous (Oil/Acrylic)

1st: Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Jenni See

CLASS 2 DRAWINGS — any medium

Lot 7: Animal/Bird (Realistic); 1st and 2nd: Julie Smith; 3rd: Jenni See

Lot 10: Floral (Realistic) 1st: Maggie Clark;

Lot 12: Miscellaneous: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Becky Feast; 3rd: Pete Dettra

CLASS 3 WATER COLOR

Lot 14: Snowscape/Landscape/Seascape: 1st: BS: Linda Myers; 2nd Charlotte Benedict

Lot 16: Floral: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 18: Miscellaneous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd: Laura Reeve; 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion

CLASS 4 OTHER ART FORMS

Lot 20: Dream catcher: 1st: Sondra Carey

Lot 23: Molded W/Fired/nonfired finish: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 24: Adult 8 x 10 color page no frame:

1st: Faith Jagger; 2nd: Lee VanDyke; 3rd: Dayle A. Lambert

Lot 25: Decorated Flower Pot; 1st and second: William Drake; 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 26: Miscellaneous: 1st: (RB) Kim E. Forget; 2nd: Vicki Kerman; 3rd: Jenni See

CLASS 5 TOLE AND

DECORATIVE PAINTING

Lot 27: Animal Bird: 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Lee VanDyke

Lot 28: Floral; 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Carol Weiss;

Lot 29: Landscape/Seascape: 1st: Lee VanDyke

Lot 30: Holiday: 1st: Kim E. Forget; 2nd: Linda Myers; 3rd: Lee VanDyke

Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-5: 1st: Linda Myers;

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 1-5: 1st: Kim E. Forget

CLASS 6 WOOD CRAFTS

Lot 31: Small Furniture/chest: 1st: Mary Fuller (BS); 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 32: Planter 1st: Sondra Carey

Lot 33: Bird house/feeder: 1st: Sondra Carey

Lot 35: Decorative Shelf: Sondra Carey

Lot 36: Miscellaneous: 1st and 2nd: RS Vicki Kerman 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion

Lot 1000; Best of Show: 1st: Mary Fuller;

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Vicki Kerman

CLASS 7 CHILDREN’S ART

Lot 37: Any Subject age 3-5: 1st: Leigh Thomas; 2nd: Peggie VanHorn; 3rd: Leigh Thoman

Lot 38: Any Subject age 6-8- 1st BS: Susan Beck; 2nd: Kyle Goughenour; 3rd: Sherry White

Lot 39: Any Subject age 9-11: 1st: Cindy Chapman; 2nd and 3rd: Laura Reeve

Lot 40 – Any Subject age 12-15: 1st: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Brooke Jagger

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Susan Beck;

Lot 1001: Res Best of Show: Lora Hamilton

CLASS 8 HOBBY AND/OR COLLECTION

Lot 42: Adult: 1st BS: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

CLASS 9 COLOR

PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUR

Lot 43: Rainbows: 1st: Cindy Chapma; 2nd: Julie Kiesel, 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler

Lot 44: Hummingbirds: 1st: Joshua Burnaugh; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Jeanne Smith

Lot 45: Look at that Smile: 1st: Megan Drake; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 46: Fair Night Life; 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd: Jennifer Bell

Lot 47: Running through the Puddles: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Kyle Goughenour; 3rd: Sharon Tantarelli

Lot 48: Yard Art: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Vicki McKinney; 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 49: Best Road Signs: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Ashley Smith; 3rd: William Drake;

Lot 50: Men/Women in Uniform: 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Beth Gilliam; 3rd: Julie Kiessl

Lot 51: Views from the Deer Stand; 1st: Kathryn Stiffler; 2nd: Beth Gilliam; 3rd: Cindy Chapman

Lot 52: Grandmas Hands: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 53: Forest Insects-in woods: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Leigh Thomas; 3rd: Mary Hughes

Lot 54: Outhouses: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Cindy Chapman

Lo 55: Reflections: 1st RB and 3rd: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Jagger family

CLASS 10 BLACK & WHITE

PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUS

Lot 56: Grandmas Hands: 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Vicki McKinney

Lot 57: Reflections: 1st BS Jagger Family; 2nd and 3rd: Beth Billiam

Lot 58: Front Porch Swing: 1st: Jagger Family; 2md: Robyn Stiffler

Lot 59: Stuck: 1st: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Peggie Van Horn

Lot 60: Bad Hair Day: 1st: Sharon Tantarelli; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler

Lot 61: Flag/Flag Pole: 1st: Emma Artrip; 2nd: Laura Artrip; 3rd: Kyle Goughenour

Lot 62: Down the Track: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Rachelle Newson; 3rd: Jagger

family

Lot 63: Birds in Flight: 1st: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Robyn Stiffler

Lot 65: Cow Tales: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler

CLASS 11 COLOR

PHOTOGRAPHY PROFESSIONAL

Lot 66: Cemetery: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 67: Reflections: 1st: RS Rush Family Family; 2nd: Samantha Walker; 3rd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 68: Airplanes and Runways: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 69: Horse Racing in Progress: 1st: Rush Family Farm; 2nd and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 71: Family Outings: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker

Lot 72: Veterans: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 73: Beach Life: 1st: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Samantha Walker; 3rd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 74: Stars and Stripes: 1st: BS Samantha Walker; 2nd and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 1000: Best of Show 10 and 11: 1st: Jagger family

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Beth Gilliam

CLASS 12 BLACK AND

WHITE PROFESSIONAL

Lot 76 Foot Prints: 1st: Samantha Walker;

Lot 77: Show Ring: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker

Lot 78: Front Porch: Samantha Walker

Lot 79: Family Traditions: 1st: and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Samantha Walker;

Lot 83: Close Up; 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; third Samantha Walker

Lot 84: Lightning Strike: 1st: Samantha Walker

Lot 85: Bride/Groom: 1st: Rush Family Farm; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker

Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Samantha Walker

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Rush Family Farm

CLASS 13 SCRAPBOOKING

Lot 86: Baking Cookies w/Grandma: 1st: Faith Jagger

Lot 87: Midway Rides: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 88: State Fair: Peggie Van Horn

Lot 90: Prom Night: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Ann Artrip

Lot 91: Wedding Bands: 1st: Ann Artip; 2nd: Faith Jagger

Lot 92: Men/Women in Uniform: 1st Marcia Wenger

Lot 93: Family Outing: 1st BS Jagger Family; 2nd: Dayle A. Lambert; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 95: Life on the Farm: 1st: RB: Jagger Family; 2nd: Ann Artrip; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 96: Racing to the Finish line: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Ann Artrip

Lot 97: Vacation Fun: 1st: Mary Hughes; 2nd: Ashley Smith; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Jagger Family

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Jagger Family

CLASS 14 ANTIQUES

Lot 98: Disney Item; 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Phylis Miller

Lot 99: Morrow County Fair Advertising Item: 1st: RS Phylis Miller; 2nd Vicki Kerman

Lot 100: Small Coffee Grinder: 1st: Mary Fuller; 2nd: Kim Porter

Lot 101: Fork: 1st: Alice Mooney; 2nd: Dayle A. Lambert; 3rd: Robin Lester

Lot 102: Bottle Cap: 1st: Faith Jagger, 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Alice Mooney

Lot 104: Paper Fan: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Elsie McQuinstion; 3rd: Eddie Lou Meimer

Lot 105: Bullet Pencil: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Robin Lester

Lot 106: Old Wrench: 1st: Cherie Smith; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Eddie Lou Meimer

Lot 107: Sport Item (Not baseball card) 1st: BS Alice Mooney; 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Robin Lester;

Lot 108: Leather Change Purse; 1st: Alice Mooney; 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion

Lot 109: Belt Buckle: 1st: Robin Lester

Lot 110: Baseball card: 1st: Elsie McQuinstion; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Scot Long

Lot 111: Door Knob/Hinge: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd Elsie McQuinstion

Lot 112: Horse Bit: 1st: Jan Johnson; 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 113: Commemorative Medal; 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Alice Mooney

Lot 114: Egg Scale: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Faith Jagger

Lot 115: Lipstick Holder with mirror: 1st: Dayle A. Lambert; 2nd Robin Lester.

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

