MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT M ARTS AND CRAFTS WINNERS
CLASS 1 PAINTING OIL OR ACRYLIC
Lot 1 Animal/Bird (Realistic)
1st: Julie Smith; Carol Weiss, 2nd and 3rd
Lot 2: Snow/L and/Sea-Scape (oil/acry)
1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict
Lot 4: Floral (Realistic)
1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Carol Weiss; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict
Lot 5: People (Not portrait)
1st: Carol Weiss
Lot 6: Miscellaneous (Oil/Acrylic)
1st: Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Jenni See
CLASS 2 DRAWINGS — any medium
Lot 7: Animal/Bird (Realistic); 1st and 2nd: Julie Smith; 3rd: Jenni See
Lot 10: Floral (Realistic) 1st: Maggie Clark;
Lot 12: Miscellaneous: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Becky Feast; 3rd: Pete Dettra
CLASS 3 WATER COLOR
Lot 14: Snowscape/Landscape/Seascape: 1st: BS: Linda Myers; 2nd Charlotte Benedict
Lot 16: Floral: 1st: Charlotte Benedict
Lot 18: Miscellaneous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd: Laura Reeve; 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion
CLASS 4 OTHER ART FORMS
Lot 20: Dream catcher: 1st: Sondra Carey
Lot 23: Molded W/Fired/nonfired finish: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict
Lot 24: Adult 8 x 10 color page no frame:
1st: Faith Jagger; 2nd: Lee VanDyke; 3rd: Dayle A. Lambert
Lot 25: Decorated Flower Pot; 1st and second: William Drake; 3rd: Megan Drake
Lot 26: Miscellaneous: 1st: (RB) Kim E. Forget; 2nd: Vicki Kerman; 3rd: Jenni See
CLASS 5 TOLE AND
DECORATIVE PAINTING
Lot 27: Animal Bird: 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Lee VanDyke
Lot 28: Floral; 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Carol Weiss;
Lot 29: Landscape/Seascape: 1st: Lee VanDyke
Lot 30: Holiday: 1st: Kim E. Forget; 2nd: Linda Myers; 3rd: Lee VanDyke
Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-5: 1st: Linda Myers;
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 1-5: 1st: Kim E. Forget
CLASS 6 WOOD CRAFTS
Lot 31: Small Furniture/chest: 1st: Mary Fuller (BS); 2nd: Sondra Carey
Lot 32: Planter 1st: Sondra Carey
Lot 33: Bird house/feeder: 1st: Sondra Carey
Lot 35: Decorative Shelf: Sondra Carey
Lot 36: Miscellaneous: 1st and 2nd: RS Vicki Kerman 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion
Lot 1000; Best of Show: 1st: Mary Fuller;
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Vicki Kerman
CLASS 7 CHILDREN’S ART
Lot 37: Any Subject age 3-5: 1st: Leigh Thomas; 2nd: Peggie VanHorn; 3rd: Leigh Thoman
Lot 38: Any Subject age 6-8- 1st BS: Susan Beck; 2nd: Kyle Goughenour; 3rd: Sherry White
Lot 39: Any Subject age 9-11: 1st: Cindy Chapman; 2nd and 3rd: Laura Reeve
Lot 40 – Any Subject age 12-15: 1st: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Brooke Jagger
Lot 1000: Best of Show: Susan Beck;
Lot 1001: Res Best of Show: Lora Hamilton
CLASS 8 HOBBY AND/OR COLLECTION
Lot 42: Adult: 1st BS: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Sandra Lanum
CLASS 9 COLOR
PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUR
Lot 43: Rainbows: 1st: Cindy Chapma; 2nd: Julie Kiesel, 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler
Lot 44: Hummingbirds: 1st: Joshua Burnaugh; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Jeanne Smith
Lot 45: Look at that Smile: 1st: Megan Drake; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Vickie McKinney
Lot 46: Fair Night Life; 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd: Jennifer Bell
Lot 47: Running through the Puddles: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Kyle Goughenour; 3rd: Sharon Tantarelli
Lot 48: Yard Art: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Vicki McKinney; 3rd: Megan Drake
Lot 49: Best Road Signs: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Ashley Smith; 3rd: William Drake;
Lot 50: Men/Women in Uniform: 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Beth Gilliam; 3rd: Julie Kiessl
Lot 51: Views from the Deer Stand; 1st: Kathryn Stiffler; 2nd: Beth Gilliam; 3rd: Cindy Chapman
Lot 52: Grandmas Hands: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Jan Johnson
Lot 53: Forest Insects-in woods: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Leigh Thomas; 3rd: Mary Hughes
Lot 54: Outhouses: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Cindy Chapman
Lo 55: Reflections: 1st RB and 3rd: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Jagger family
CLASS 10 BLACK & WHITE
PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUS
Lot 56: Grandmas Hands: 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Vicki McKinney
Lot 57: Reflections: 1st BS Jagger Family; 2nd and 3rd: Beth Billiam
Lot 58: Front Porch Swing: 1st: Jagger Family; 2md: Robyn Stiffler
Lot 59: Stuck: 1st: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Peggie Van Horn
Lot 60: Bad Hair Day: 1st: Sharon Tantarelli; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler
Lot 61: Flag/Flag Pole: 1st: Emma Artrip; 2nd: Laura Artrip; 3rd: Kyle Goughenour
Lot 62: Down the Track: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Rachelle Newson; 3rd: Jagger
family
Lot 63: Birds in Flight: 1st: Beth Gilliam; 2nd: Julie Kiesel; 3rd: Robyn Stiffler
Lot 65: Cow Tales: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Robyn Stiffler; 3rd: Kathryn Stiffler
CLASS 11 COLOR
PHOTOGRAPHY PROFESSIONAL
Lot 66: Cemetery: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 67: Reflections: 1st: RS Rush Family Family; 2nd: Samantha Walker; 3rd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 68: Airplanes and Runways: 1st: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 69: Horse Racing in Progress: 1st: Rush Family Farm; 2nd and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 71: Family Outings: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker
Lot 72: Veterans: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 73: Beach Life: 1st: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Samantha Walker; 3rd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 74: Stars and Stripes: 1st: BS Samantha Walker; 2nd and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 1000: Best of Show 10 and 11: 1st: Jagger family
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Beth Gilliam
CLASS 12 BLACK AND
WHITE PROFESSIONAL
Lot 76 Foot Prints: 1st: Samantha Walker;
Lot 77: Show Ring: 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker
Lot 78: Front Porch: Samantha Walker
Lot 79: Family Traditions: 1st: and 3rd: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Samantha Walker;
Lot 83: Close Up; 1st and 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; third Samantha Walker
Lot 84: Lightning Strike: 1st: Samantha Walker
Lot 85: Bride/Groom: 1st: Rush Family Farm; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Samantha Walker
Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Samantha Walker
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Rush Family Farm
CLASS 13 SCRAPBOOKING
Lot 86: Baking Cookies w/Grandma: 1st: Faith Jagger
Lot 87: Midway Rides: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Marcia Wenger
Lot 88: State Fair: Peggie Van Horn
Lot 90: Prom Night: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Ann Artrip
Lot 91: Wedding Bands: 1st: Ann Artip; 2nd: Faith Jagger
Lot 92: Men/Women in Uniform: 1st Marcia Wenger
Lot 93: Family Outing: 1st BS Jagger Family; 2nd: Dayle A. Lambert; 3rd: Marcia Wenger
Lot 95: Life on the Farm: 1st: RB: Jagger Family; 2nd: Ann Artrip; 3rd: Marcia Wenger
Lot 96: Racing to the Finish line: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Ann Artrip
Lot 97: Vacation Fun: 1st: Mary Hughes; 2nd: Ashley Smith; 3rd: Marcia Wenger
Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Jagger Family
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Jagger Family
CLASS 14 ANTIQUES
Lot 98: Disney Item; 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Phylis Miller
Lot 99: Morrow County Fair Advertising Item: 1st: RS Phylis Miller; 2nd Vicki Kerman
Lot 100: Small Coffee Grinder: 1st: Mary Fuller; 2nd: Kim Porter
Lot 101: Fork: 1st: Alice Mooney; 2nd: Dayle A. Lambert; 3rd: Robin Lester
Lot 102: Bottle Cap: 1st: Faith Jagger, 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Alice Mooney
Lot 104: Paper Fan: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Elsie McQuinstion; 3rd: Eddie Lou Meimer
Lot 105: Bullet Pencil: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Robin Lester
Lot 106: Old Wrench: 1st: Cherie Smith; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Eddie Lou Meimer
Lot 107: Sport Item (Not baseball card) 1st: BS Alice Mooney; 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Robin Lester;
Lot 108: Leather Change Purse; 1st: Alice Mooney; 2nd: Susan Beck; 3rd: Elsie McQuinstion
Lot 109: Belt Buckle: 1st: Robin Lester
Lot 110: Baseball card: 1st: Elsie McQuinstion; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Scot Long
Lot 111: Door Knob/Hinge: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd Elsie McQuinstion
Lot 112: Horse Bit: 1st: Jan Johnson; 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Jan Johnson
Lot 113: Commemorative Medal; 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Robin Lester; 3rd: Alice Mooney
Lot 114: Egg Scale: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Faith Jagger
Lot 115: Lipstick Holder with mirror: 1st: Dayle A. Lambert; 2nd Robin Lester.
— Compiled by Evelyn Long