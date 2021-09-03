MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Aug. 30-Sept. 3
VEHICLE HIT
A driver struck another vehicle in the parking lot at Dollar General. No injuries were reported. Both parties exchanged information.
WARRANT SERVED
Officer arrested a man on West Marion and West High streets on a warrant out of Morrow County for failure to appear. Another occupant was cited for expired license and trailer registration.
ASSIST UNIT
Officer assisted Morrow County EMS with an injury from a fall on Westview Drive.
FELONY WARRANT
A man was cited for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs (Gapabentin).
THEFT
A North Main Street resident reported his 2001 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV was stolen.
MINOR ACCIDENT
A property damage accident at North Main and Union streets. Both parties exchanged information.
DOG FOUND
A call on South delaware Street resulted in a stray dog being found. It appeared to be in poor physical health. It was reported to the county dog warden due to its condition.
DRUGS FOUND
A man was cited for driving under suspension on South Main Street. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found and a citation also given for open container inside the vehicle.