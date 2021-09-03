MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Aug. 30-Sept. 3

VEHICLE HIT

A driver struck another vehicle in the parking lot at Dollar General. No injuries were reported. Both parties exchanged information.

WARRANT SERVED

Officer arrested a man on West Marion and West High streets on a warrant out of Morrow County for failure to appear. Another occupant was cited for expired license and trailer registration.

ASSIST UNIT

Officer assisted Morrow County EMS with an injury from a fall on Westview Drive.

FELONY WARRANT

A man was cited for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs (Gapabentin).

THEFT

A North Main Street resident reported his 2001 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV was stolen.

MINOR ACCIDENT

A property damage accident at North Main and Union streets. Both parties exchanged information.

DOG FOUND

A call on South delaware Street resulted in a stray dog being found. It appeared to be in poor physical health. It was reported to the county dog warden due to its condition.

DRUGS FOUND

A man was cited for driving under suspension on South Main Street. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found and a citation also given for open container inside the vehicle.