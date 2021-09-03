COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• The public is invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 CR 30 in Iberia. The topic will be “The Apostles of Our Lord Jesus in Scripture and Tradition” (Phillips). Cost is $20 per person. Call 419-946-5576 for reservations or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org for information.
• Blooming Grove United Methodist Church giant rummage sale; Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and baked goods; carry-out only; 9665 County Road 20.
• Kids AField Education Safety Course, Sept. 24-26. Free to those age 9 and up. Location is 768 County Road 26, Marengo. Go to oaklandparkconservationclub.org/upcoming-events to register.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, fall rummage sale, Oct. 7-9; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.
