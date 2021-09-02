Posted on by

Sights from the Morrow County Fair

Tasty treats at the fair.

Tasty treats at the fair.


Time for a chat.


Youngsters showing animals all week at the fair.


Harness racing returned to the Morrow County Fair Monday and Tuesday.


Kids love the rides at the fair.


Fair Royalty. Pictured are the 2021 Morrow County Junior Fair king and queen and court, from left: Sam West-Miller, Ashley Huffine, Mason Kidwell, Emma Hinkle, Myles Jordan, king; Brooke Clapham, queen, Kayla Carlisle, Braden Gamble and Briana Zeger.


Someone wants a snack.


Keeping the hog moving along.


Youth who show animals during the fair spend many hours preparing them.


Pizza eating contest is always fun and a bit sloppy.


Showing animals allows 4-H members to demonstrate the hard work they’ve put in all year.


Showing animals allows 4-H members to demonstrate the hard work they’ve put in all year.


A girl maneuvers her horse around the barrels.


