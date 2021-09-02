Scholarship, leadership awards given

MOUNT GILEAD — Recipients of the Morrow County Senior Fair Board Scholarships were Brooke Clapham and Mason Kidwell.

The Morrow County Republican Party, represented by Common Pleas Coukrt Judge Tom Elkins and Morrow County Auditor Pat Davies, presented the Leadership Awards to Kayla Carliyle and Brooke Clapham.

Receiving the Morrow County Democratic Party Citizenship Awards were Mason Kidwell and Kayla Carlyle. Making the award was Susan Grundy, chairman of the county party.

Prior to the coronation program, 80 people from around the state who are serving their fairs as queens, kings, and others were dinner guests of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board.

The program was organized by the Morrow County Junior Fair board. Conducting the program was Lisa Duckworth.

Lindsey Gallik is the Morrow County Junior Fair Coordinator.

