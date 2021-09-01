Clapham, Jordan chosen Fair royalty

MOUNT GILEAD — Brooke Clapham and Myles Jordan were chosen the 2021 Morrow County Junior Fair king and queen.

Brooke is the daughter of Jason and Heather Clapham and is a senior at Cardington-Lincoln High School. She is president of the FFA chapter and belongs to the Blazin’ Bridles 4-H Club where she serves as treasurer.

Brooke has horses and market and breeding hogs at thefair this year.

She was attired in an all red floor length ball gown with a diamond belt

Myles is the son of Jeff and Robin Jordan. He will be a senior at Highland High School where he is vice president of the Highland FFA Chapter.

He is president of the Next Generation 4-H Club. Myles has both market goats and rabbits at the fair.

The royal couple said they will be busy presenting awards during the remaining days of the fair and they plan to visit Ohio fairs during the next year.

