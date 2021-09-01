Beam chosen top airport officer

Dale Beam has been named Airport Police Officer of the Year-Non Patrol Assignment at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

This annual award is presented to a CRAA Sworn Police officer currently assigned to a specialty/non patrol assignment. These assignments are DEA Task Force, JTTF, K9, Training Officer and Detective. Criteria for the award includes but is not limited to positive attitude, teamwork, work ethic, leadership, morale improvement and individual achievement.

Other factors to consider would be activity (self initiated arrests, traffic enforcement, enforcement of security regulations etc) training, customer service, community involvement, etc.

The selected officer must support the department’s mission and goals, exemplify the department’s core values, be well respected by his/her peers and supervisors and conduct himself/herself in a manner that reflects favorably on the department and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

This is the second time Beam has won the award which was initiated in 2016.

A Cardington native, Beam has been in law enforcement for 30 years, 10 years as a K-9 Officer and 19 years at the Columbus Airport.

K-9 Rex is his second K-9. Rex is a 4 and 1/2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. The two have been partners for over three years.

Beam said “K-9 Rex and I regularly work with the Drug EnforcementAdministration Task Force and have been responsible for over 3 and a half million dollars in seizures and over 150 pounds of seized narcotics.”

Beam is the son of Iadell Beam of Cardington.

Dale Beam with his K-9 dog, Trex, a 4 and 1/2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_Dale-Beam-2021.jpg Dale Beam with his K-9 dog, Trex, a 4 and 1/2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Courtesy photo