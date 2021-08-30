COLLEGE NEWS

Kennedy named Global Scholar

DELAWARE — Anna Kennedy of Marengo is one of 20 first-year students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected for admission into the university’s Global Scholars Program.

The four-year Thomas W. Palmer ‘69 and Susan Palmer Global Scholars Program recognizes students’ potential for high academic achievement and passion for international issues.

The selective program is part of Ohio Wesleyan’s Global Studies Institute, a hub where faculty and students from the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, and fine arts come together to explore issues from all academic disciplines and work toward real-world solutions.